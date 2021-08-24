Heartbreaking End for Bridget Burgess at Irwindale Speedway

TOOELE, UT, August 24, 2021 – Bridget Burgess and the HMH Construction Chevrolet SS headed back to Irwindale Speedway last weekend for round 5 of the ARCA Menards West Series.

The ARCA Menards West Series running the same format as the July race, kicked off with practice/qualifying midafternoon. The team worked hard through the hour and fifteen-minute session to get the setup right for race. Towards the end of the session the team switched over to a qualifying setup only to miss out going back on track by seconds, meaning Bridget would start the race in 13th position.

Irwindale Speedway always knows how to put on a show, and once again they didn’t disappoint! The teams lined up the cars under the grandstand, allowing the spectators a close-up look of the race cars and drivers that were about to put on a show. This gave Bridget a great opportunity to interact with the fans signing hero cards and taking photos before the race.

As the sun started to set over the greater Los Angeles area, the green flag waived for the start of the start of the NAPA Auto Parts 150 presented by Sunrise Ford. The stacked field of 20 cars roared into action in front of a packed crowd.

The caution flag waived signaling the halfway mandatory break; Bridget headed down pit road and the team went to work on the HMH Construction Chevrolet SS making a two-tire change, fuel and adjustments on the car.

Bridget continued to improve through the race, making gains where she could, and learning to fight the challenges that were in front of her. Heartbreak came with 5 laps to go when the left rear truck arm broke after entering turn 1. Bridget did a great job locking the car down preventing any further damage to the car, but her race was done for the night falling back to a 14th place finish.

A replay of Saturday’s NAPA Auto Parts 150 presented by Sunrise Ford will broadcast on NBCSN on Sunday, Aug. 29, starting at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Bridget’s next race will be the ARCA Menards West Series on the road course at Portland International Raceway on Sept. 11 in conjunction with the Indy Car and Indy Lights.

Bridget is powered by these great companies:

HMH Construction, GEARWRENCH, Rugged Radios, Cometic Gasket, Circle Track Warehouse, Ferrea Racing Components, FK Rod Ends, Fragola Performance Systems, GC Cooling Fan, GT Radial, Hawk Performance, Impact Race Products, K&N Filters, Kellerstrass, Konig, Lucas Oil, Miller Electric, ProAm, PSC Motorsports, Streamline Customer Designs, Sunoco Race Fuel, Tilton, XS Power

