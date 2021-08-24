CALIFORNIA LIGHTNING SPRINT CARS AT VENTURA RACEWAY THIS SATURDAY

(Upland, CA, August 23, 2021) Thanks to Ventura Raceway promoter Jim Naylor, the California Lightning Sprint Car Series will be in action at “The Best Little Dirt Track in America,” this Saturday night, August 28th. It will be race nine for the series this year and the second of four on the picturesque track located adjacent to the beach on the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

The CLS was originally slated to race at the Santa Maria Raceway on Saturday, but when the track ceased operations two weeks ago, it left a hole on the schedule. CLS official Dick Hindman contacted Naylor after the cancelation and the longtime track promoter graciously agreed to host the CLS on the night. Also on the program will be the VRA Sprints, VRA Senior Sprints, Dwarf Cars, IMCA Modifieds, WMR Midgets, IMCA Mod Lites and TQ Midgets.

In the only other appearance of the CLS at Ventura this year, San Diego’s A.J. Bender won the main event. It was the second of his current series leading three main event victories in 2021. Yucca Valley’s Jeff Dyer, James Turnbull of Indio, five-time series champion Bobby Michnowicz of Oak Hills and Lakewood’s Aiden Lange rounded out the top five on that night.

Turnbull goes into Saturday’s race with a healthy 70-point lead over series leading rookie Dave Gasper in the championship point standings. Gasper was in second late in the race at Santa Maria on July 24th when his left rear wheel came off. The setback did not haunt the Santa Barbara teenager for long as two weeks later, he won his first ever CLS main event in the “Civil War Series” at the Merced Speedway.

Following Turnbull and Gasper in the top five in points going into this week’s race are Palmdale’s Eric Greco, who has two wins this year, Michnowicz, who has one win and Gardena’s Dominic Del Monte.

For fans who would like to attend Saturday’s race on “The Best Little Dirt Track In America,” spectator gates will open at 3:30 and the first race will be at 5:30. The track is located on the Ventura County Fairgrounds at 10 W. Harbor Boulevard (93001). The website is http://venturaraceway.com/ and the office phone number is (805) 648-RACE.

The CLS would like to thank 2021 series sponsors Hoosier Tires, T Shirts By Timeless, TJ Forged Racing Wheels, and Walker Performance Filtration. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, please call Alex Grigoreas at (909) 437-3170.

To keep up with the CLS online, please visit the website at http://racecls.com/ or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/californialightningsprints/

2021 California Lightning Sprint Car Series Point Standings

James Turnbull – Indio, CA – 917 Dave Gasper ® – Santa Barbara, CA – 847 Eric Greco – Palmdale, CA – 836 Bobby Michnowicz – Oak Hills, CA – 694 Dominic Del Monte – Gardena, CA – 678 Jeff Dyer – Yucca Valley, CA – 672 A.J. Bender – San Diego, CA – 623 Jon Robertson – Torrance, CA – 548 Aiden Lange – Lakewood, CA – 486 Pat Kelley – Chino, CA – 471

CLS/BCRA Civil War Series Point Standings

Dave Gasper – CLS – 259 James Turnbull – CLS – 213 Eric Greco – CLS – 212 Dominic Del Monte – 204 Brandon Leedy – BCRA – 202 Hunter Kinney – BCRA – 195 Josef Ferolito – BCRA – 157 Aiden Lange – CLS – 152 Danika Jo Parker – BCRA – 151 Bobby Michnowicz – CLS – 133

2021 California Lightning Sprint Car Series Schedule

March 13 Bakersfield Speedway – Eric Greco

April 10 Bakersfield Speedway – Bobby Michnowicz

April 24 Merced Speedway (Wayne Albright Memorial – Round #1 of the Civil War Series with BCRA – Wingless) – James Turnbull

May 15 Bakersfield Speedway – A.J. Bender

June 5 Ventura Raceway – A.J. Bender

June 19 Keller Auto Speedway (Hanford) – Postponed due to heat.

July 3 Santa Maria Speedway – Eric Greco

July 24 Santa Maria Speedway (Wing Madness #1) Santa Maria – A.J. Bender

August 7 Merced Speedway (Civil War Series #2 with BCRA – Winged) – Dave Gasper

August 28 Ventura Raceway

September 18 Bakersfield Speedway (Civil War #3 with BCRA – Winged)

September 19 The Dirt Track At Kern County Raceway Park

October 2 Ventura Raceway

October 30 Ventura Raceway

November 16 Bakersfield Speedway (Civil War #4 with BCRA – Winged and Western States Lightning Sprint Car Championship)

November 18 Placerville Speedway Hangtown 100 – (Co sanctioned with BCRA and in companion with the USAC National Midgets)

November 19 Placerville Speedway Hangtown 100 – (Co sanctioned with BCRA and in companion with the USAC National Midgets)

November 20 Placerville Speedway Hangtown 100 – (Co sanctioned with BCRA and in companion with the USAC National Midgets)

The schedule is subject to change due to Covid restrictions.

PAST CALIFORNIA LIGHTNING SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS

1994 Tony Everhart

1995 Gary Sexton

1996 Rob Sczymczak

1997 Jon Rahe

1998 Chris Rahe

1999 Brent Sexton

2000 Greg Bragg

2001 Greg Bragg

2002 Greg Bragg

2003 David Cardey

2004 Keith Janca

2005 Johnny Bates

2006 Donny Gansen

2007 Shane Rossen

2008 Brent Sexton

2009 Stuart Hielschier Sr.

2010 Jarrett Kramer

2011 Tim Brown

2012 Bobby Michnowicz

2013 Stephen Limon

2014 Bobby Michnowicz

2015 Bobby Michnowicz

2016 Bobby Michnowicz

2017 Bobby Michnowicz

2018 Jarrett Kramer

2019 Jarrett Kramer