CALIFORNIA LIGHTNING SPRINT CARS AT VENTURA RACEWAY THIS SATURDAY

(Upland, CA, August 23, 2021) Thanks to Ventura Raceway promoter Jim Naylor, the California Lightning Sprint Car Series will be in action at “The Best Little Dirt Track in America,” this Saturday night, August 28th. It will be race nine for the series this year and the second of four on the picturesque track located adjacent to the beach on the Ventura County Fairgrounds.
The CLS was originally slated to race at the Santa Maria Raceway on Saturday, but when the track ceased operations two weeks ago, it left a hole on the schedule. CLS official Dick Hindman contacted Naylor after the cancelation and the longtime track promoter graciously agreed to host the CLS on the night. Also on the program will be the VRA Sprints, VRA Senior Sprints, Dwarf Cars, IMCA Modifieds, WMR Midgets, IMCA Mod Lites and TQ Midgets.
In the only other appearance of the CLS at Ventura this year, San Diego’s A.J. Bender won the main event. It was the second of his current series leading three main event victories in 2021. Yucca Valley’s Jeff Dyer, James Turnbull of Indio, five-time series champion Bobby Michnowicz of Oak Hills and Lakewood’s Aiden Lange rounded out the top five on that night.
Turnbull goes into Saturday’s race with a healthy 70-point lead over series leading rookie Dave Gasper in the championship point standings. Gasper was in second late in the race at Santa Maria on July 24th when his left rear wheel came off. The setback did not haunt the Santa Barbara teenager for long as two weeks later, he won his first ever CLS main event in the “Civil War Series” at the Merced Speedway.
Following Turnbull and Gasper in the top five in points going into this week’s race are Palmdale’s Eric Greco, who has two wins this year, Michnowicz, who has one win and Gardena’s Dominic Del Monte.
For fans who would like to attend Saturday’s race on “The Best Little Dirt Track In America,” spectator gates will open at 3:30 and the first race will be at 5:30. The track is located on the Ventura County Fairgrounds at 10 W. Harbor Boulevard (93001). The website is http://venturaraceway.com/ and the office phone number is (805) 648-RACE.
The CLS would like to thank 2021 series sponsors Hoosier Tires, T Shirts By Timeless, TJ Forged Racing Wheels, and Walker Performance Filtration. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, please call Alex Grigoreas at (909) 437-3170.
To keep up with the CLS online, please visit the website at http://racecls.com/ or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/californialightningsprints/
2021 California Lightning Sprint Car Series Point Standings
- James Turnbull – Indio, CA – 917
- Dave Gasper ® – Santa Barbara, CA – 847
- Eric Greco – Palmdale, CA – 836
- Bobby Michnowicz – Oak Hills, CA – 694
- Dominic Del Monte – Gardena, CA – 678
- Jeff Dyer – Yucca Valley, CA – 672
- A.J. Bender – San Diego, CA – 623
- Jon Robertson – Torrance, CA – 548
- Aiden Lange – Lakewood, CA – 486
- Pat Kelley – Chino, CA – 471
CLS/BCRA Civil War Series Point Standings
- Dave Gasper – CLS – 259
- James Turnbull – CLS – 213
- Eric Greco – CLS – 212
- Dominic Del Monte – 204
- Brandon Leedy – BCRA – 202
- Hunter Kinney – BCRA – 195
- Josef Ferolito – BCRA – 157
- Aiden Lange – CLS – 152
- Danika Jo Parker – BCRA – 151
- Bobby Michnowicz – CLS – 133
2021 California Lightning Sprint Car Series Schedule
March 13 Bakersfield Speedway – Eric Greco
April 10 Bakersfield Speedway – Bobby Michnowicz
April 24 Merced Speedway (Wayne Albright Memorial – Round #1 of the Civil War Series with BCRA – Wingless) – James Turnbull
May 15 Bakersfield Speedway – A.J. Bender
June 5 Ventura Raceway – A.J. Bender
June 19 Keller Auto Speedway (Hanford) – Postponed due to heat.
July 3 Santa Maria Speedway – Eric Greco
July 24 Santa Maria Speedway (Wing Madness #1) Santa Maria – A.J. Bender
August 7 Merced Speedway (Civil War Series #2 with BCRA – Winged) – Dave Gasper
August 28 Ventura Raceway
September 18 Bakersfield Speedway (Civil War #3 with BCRA – Winged)
September 19 The Dirt Track At Kern County Raceway Park
October 2 Ventura Raceway
October 30 Ventura Raceway
November 16 Bakersfield Speedway (Civil War #4 with BCRA – Winged and Western States Lightning Sprint Car Championship)
November 18 Placerville Speedway Hangtown 100 – (Co sanctioned with BCRA and in companion with the USAC National Midgets)
November 19 Placerville Speedway Hangtown 100 – (Co sanctioned with BCRA and in companion with the USAC National Midgets)
November 20 Placerville Speedway Hangtown 100 – (Co sanctioned with BCRA and in companion with the USAC National Midgets)
The schedule is subject to change due to Covid restrictions.
PAST CALIFORNIA LIGHTNING SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS
1994 Tony Everhart
1995 Gary Sexton
1996 Rob Sczymczak
1997 Jon Rahe
1998 Chris Rahe
1999 Brent Sexton
2000 Greg Bragg
2001 Greg Bragg
2002 Greg Bragg
2003 David Cardey
2004 Keith Janca
2005 Johnny Bates
2006 Donny Gansen
2007 Shane Rossen
2008 Brent Sexton
2009 Stuart Hielschier Sr.
2010 Jarrett Kramer
2011 Tim Brown
2012 Bobby Michnowicz
2013 Stephen Limon
2014 Bobby Michnowicz
2015 Bobby Michnowicz
2016 Bobby Michnowicz
2017 Bobby Michnowicz
2018 Jarrett Kramer
2019 Jarrett Kramer