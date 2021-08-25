Crosley Brands Extends Partnership ﻿with Myatt Snider and Richard Childress Racing

Crosley Furniture to serve as primary partner for four additional NASCAR Xfinity Series events

WELCOME, N.C. (August 25, 2021) – Richard Childress Racing announced today a continued partnership with Crosley Brands. Crosley Brands and Crosley Furniture will adorn Myatt Snider’s No. 2 Chevrolet Camaro for four additional NASCAR Xfinity Series events, starting with this Friday’s race under the lights at the historic Daytona International Speedway. The iconic red and black colors of Crosley will also ride with Snider at Darlington Raceway, Bristol Motor Speedway, and Texas Motor Speedway.

“I am very excited to be extending our relationship through the end of the season,” said Bo LeMastus, founder and chief executive officer of Crosley Brands. “To have Myatt represent the Crosley brand in a Chevrolet is awesome. The entire program at Richard Childress Racing, from Richard Childress to Myatt, has been nothing but a treat. Crosley looks forward to being involved in the continued growth of Myatt’s career.”

Based in Kentucky, Crosley Brands has a stylish line of vinyl players and turntables, while also offering jukeboxes, telephones and more through its Crosley Radio brand. Crosley Furniture delivers quality products at competitive prices, offering over 1,800 outdoor and indoor furniture items in a variety of categories and designs.

“I’m very excited to have Crosley Brands back on the No. 2 Chevrolet Camaro for four more races this season,” said Snider, driver of the No. 2 Crosley Furniture Chevrolet. “Bo has shown continued support of myself and our team throughout this year and I always enjoy representing the Crosley colors. Racing under the lights at Daytona will be full of high intensity and our team is gaining momentum heading into the Playoffs next month.”

Snider and the No. 2 Crosley Furniture Chevrolet will take to Daytona International Speedway on Friday, August 27, as the NASCAR Xfinity Series competes at the World Center of Racing for the final time this season. The green flag will wave at 7:30 p.m. ET, with live television coverage on NBCSN. Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the radio broadcast.

For more information on today’s announcement and all that is happening at RCR, visit www.rcrracing.com. To learn more about Crosley Brands, visit www.crosleybrands.com.

About Crosley Brands:

For over 30 years, Crosley Brands has been a leader in the nostalgic electronics category. From their beginning in the premium incentive industry, Crosley Brands developed their own exclusive product lines and built solid relationships with some of the most well-known catalogers and retailers in the business. Today, Crosley Brands is known for two brands – Crosley Radio and Crosley Furniture. At the front lines of the Vinyl Revolution, Crosley Radio seeks to bring new life to a classic medium, with its revolutionary line of turntables to its new series of high-fidelity units. Building on a legacy of entrepreneurship, Crosley Furniture delivers quality products at competitive prices, without sacrificing style. From the patio to the kitchen, bath, entryway and beyond, Crosley Furniture offers over 1,800 indoor and outdoor furniture items in a variety of categories and designs.

About Richard Childress Racing:

Richard Childress Racing (rcrracing.com) is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR has celebrated over 50 years of racing and earned more than 200 victories and 16 championships, including six in the NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1998, 2007, 2018). Its 2021 NASCAR Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR champion, 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner and 2018 Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 Chevrolet), along with two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Tyler Reddick (No. 8 Chevrolet). RCR fields a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series program with Myatt Snider (No. 2 Chevrolet).