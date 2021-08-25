DGR ARCA Menards Series Race Advance: Milwaukee Mile

Sunday, August 29
Track: Milwaukee Mile, 1-mile oval
Race: 16 of 20
Event: Sprecher 150 (150 laps, 150 miles)
Schedule
Practice: 11:00 a.m. ET
Qualifying: 12:30 p.m. ET
Race: 3:00 p.m. ET (MAVTV)
Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ripper Coffee Ford Fusion
- Gray enters the Milwaukee Mile with seven starts in ARCA Menards Series (ARCA) competition so far this season.
- Last weekend, the Ripper Coffee driver competed in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series event at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois on Friday before joining the ARCA series at the Springfield Mile on Sunday where he finished third.
- This will be the first appearance at the historic one-mile oval for Gray and crew chief Chad Johnston.
- Gray has recorded a top-10 finish in all seven of his ARCA starts in 2021 with five of those finishes being inside the top-five. He sits ninth in the series point standings despite only competing in seven of the 15 completed races.
Thad Moffitt, No. 46 Dirteeze Ford Fusion
- Sunday afternoon will mark Moffitt’s 15th start of the 2021 ARCA Menards Series season and 43rd of his career. He did not compete in the series’ last race at the Springfield Mile last Sunday afternoon.
- The 20 year old was involved in an incident on lap one last Friday evening at Michigan International Speedway that required him to pit for tires and damage repair and go three laps down. He ultimately finished in the eighth position, two laps down.
- Moffitt has five top-fives and 11 top-10s in his 14 starts this season. He remains third in the series standings with five races remaining.
- The No. 46 will be adorned with the vibrant purple Dirteeze paint scheme for the second time this season. It was previously on the car at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in June.
Joey Iest, No. 54 ASN/Basila Ranch Ford Fusion
- Joey Iest returns to the seat of the David Gilliland Racing No. 54 for his seventh start of the season as he continues his pursuit of the ARCA Menards Series East championship.
- The last time out in the DGR Fusion at Iowa Speedway on July 24th, Iest’s day ended early after 26 laps. He was credited with a 20th-place finish.
- Between the ARCA East and ARCA West series’, the California native has 11 starts with one win, seven top-fives and eight top-10s. He sits fifth in the East standings, 35 points out of first place and sixth in the West standings, 21 points out of first place.
- Iest will work with veteran ARCA crew chief Seth Smith for the Milwaukee Mile.
