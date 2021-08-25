Dylan Lupton to Drive No. 51 Safelite AutoGlass® Tundra at Darlington

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (Aug. 25, 2021) – Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) announced today that Dylan Lupton will drive the No. 51 Tundra Sept. 5 when the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway. The 27-year-old driver’s Toyota will carry primary sponsorship from Safelite AutoGlass, the nation’s largest provider of vehicle glass repair, replacement, and recalibration services.

Lupton has recorded one top-five and four top-10 finishes across 11 career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts. Lupton posted a career-best fifth-place finish in the Truck Series race at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta in 2019. Additionally, he has made four NASCAR Cup Series starts and 35 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

The Wilton, California native finished second in the ARCA Menards Series West event at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway earlier this year. Across 33 career West Series starts since 2011, he has registered two wins, 14 top-five, 27 top-10 finishes and finished runner-up in the series’ championship standings in 2014.

An alumnus of the NASCAR Next initiative, Lupton has one prior start at Darlington in the Xfinity Series during the 2017 season.

“The opportunity to drive the top-notch equipment that Kyle Busch Motorsports prepares is a dream come true,” Lupton said. “The No. 51 team always prepares fast Tundras and I’m extremely excited to get to Darlington and be able to showcase my talent and represent Safelite AutoGlass.”

“Dylan has had strong runs on the intermediate tracks in the Truck Series and we believe that he can deliver a solid result behind the wheel of the Safelite AutoGlass Tundra at Darlington as the No. 51 teams tries to advance to the Round of 8 in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series owner’s playoffs,” said Mike Verlander, president of Kyle Busch Motorsports.

Darlington will be the second race in the Round of 10 in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series owner’s playoffs. The No. 51 team qualified for the owner’s portion of the playoffs by finishing the regular season ranked fifth in the point standings. After one race in the Round of 10, they sit eighth on the owner’s playoff grid with 2017 points, one spot above the cutoff line for advancing to the Round of 8.

First-year crew chief Mardy Lindley has led the No. 51 team to three wins across 16 races this season. Owner-driver Kyle Busch was victorious at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway and Kansas Speedway in Kansas City while Martin Truex Jr. won the inaugural Truck Series event at the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway Dirt Track. Truex Jr. became the 16th different driver to win a Truck Series event for KBM and the 12th to collect their first-ever victory in NASCAR’s third division. When he gets behind the wheel at Darlington, Lupton will be the eighth different driver to make a start for the No. 51 team in 2021.

About Safelite AutoGlass:

With more than 7,900 MobileGlassShops™ and stores in all 50 states, Safelite AutoGlass® is the nation’s largest provider of vehicle glass repair, replacement and recalibration services. Last year, close to 7 million customers chose Safelite AutoGlass for its 24/7 national contact centers, advanced online scheduling, superior repair and replacement systems, and the industry’s only nationwide lifetime guarantee.

Safelite AutoGlass is a member of the Safelite® Group family of brands, which together make a difference in the lives of nearly 11 million customers annually. This leading service organization, founded in 1947, is reaching record growth thanks to its People Powered, Customer Driven strategy. The Columbus, Ohio-based company employs nearly 16,000 people across the United States.

About Kyle Busch Motorsports:

Since debuting in 2010, Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) has quickly established itself as one of the most successful teams in all of NASCAR. Owned by two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch and fueled by his passion for winning, the organization holds the Camping World Truck Series records for most career wins (88) and most wins in a single season (14 in 2014). In addition to collecting a series-record seven Owner’s Championships, the organization has produced two championship-winning drivers; Erik Jones (2015) and Christopher Bell (2017).

KBM prepares a fleet of race-winning Toyotas out of its state-of-the art 77,000-square-foot facility in Mooresville, N.C. Fans can stay up-to-date with all the latest KBM news online at www.KyleBuschMotorsports.com, by liking the team on Facebook (KBMteam) and by following the team on Instagram (KBMteam), and Twitter (@KBMteam).