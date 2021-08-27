GMS Racing – Daniel Dye – ARCA Milwaukee Preview

Daniel Dye, No. 21 GMS Racing, Race to Stop Suicide Chevrolet

Milwaukee Mile Stats

﻿- Daniel Dye has no prior starts at the flat one-mile oval.

2021 ARCA Menards Series Stats

Starts: 4, Best start: 1, Best finish: 1, Avg finish: 5.8

Career ARCA Stats

Notes:

Daniel Dye will make his fifth career ARCA Menards Series national tour start on Sunday at the Milwaukee Mile, on the Wisconsin State Fair Park property.

Sunday’s Sprecher 150 will be Dye’s first career start at the flat one-mile oval and his sixth event in the GMS Racing No. 21 Race to Stop Suicide Chevrolet. Daniel will finish 2021 with races at Milwaukee, Bristol, and Phoenix for GMS Racing.

The Milwaukee Mile is the oldest continuously operating speedway in the world. With the exception of the years the U.S. was involved in World War II, the Milwaukee Mile has hosted at least one auto race every year since 1903.

Dye attends Father Lopez Catholic High School in Daytona Beach, Florida, maintaining a 3.9 GPA in his senior year.

Solar-Fit will be the entitlement sponsor of the No. 21 GMS Chevrolet at Milwaukee, along with Heise LED, ClementeCar.com, and Race to Stop Suicide.

The 150-lap, 150-mile ARCA Menards Series race will air live on MAVTV and NBC Sports Gold TrackPass, beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Quote:

“It will be fun getting back in the GMS Racing Chevrolet Sunday in Milwaukee after a few weeks off. I know it’s been a while since Chad Bryant (crew chief) has been there, but he and the GMS guys always bring great equipment to the track, and I’m confident we’ll be dialed in. I haven’t raced at a track like Milwaukee in an ARCA car, so there will definitely be a learning curve, but hopefully, we’ll get it figured out quickly like some of our other races this season and be in contention up front when it counts on Sunday afternoon.”

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with drivers Sheldon Creed, Zane Smith, Tyler Ankrum, Chase Purdy, and Jack Wood. The team also competes in the ARCA Menards Series with Daniel Dye. Since the team began in 2014, GMS Racing won the 2016 and 2020 Camping World Trucks Championship, the 2015 ARCA Racing Series championship as well as the 2019 & 2020 ARCA East championship and 2020 Sioux Chief Showdown Championship. GMS has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication. More information can be found at https://www.gmsracing.net/

