Young’s Motorsports | Connor Mosack ARCA Menards Series Sprecher 150 Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | ARCA Menards Series

The Milwaukee Mile | Sprecher 150

Fast Facts

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Connor Mosack

Primary Partner(s): Nic Tailor Custom Fit Underwear

Manufacturer: Chevrolet SS

Crew Chief: Eddie Troconis

2021 Owner Points Position: 21st

Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 97

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

So Glad To Have You Back: This weekend, the ARCA Menards Series returns to the famed Milwaukee Mile for the first time since the 2007 season. In their 14-year hiatus, only one driver (Brad Smith) and four ARCA Menards Series teams have prior experience at the one-mile oval.

Sunday’s Sprecher 150 will be ARCA’s sixth-race overall in West Allis, Wisconsin since 1982.

The 150-lap race is also a combined ARCA Menards Series premier, ARCA Menards Series East and Sioux Chief Showdown event.

Welcome Back: For the third time this season, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Connor Mosack aboard their No. 02 Chevrolet SS.

Mosack returns to the team on the heels of an impressive performance last weekend at Michigan International Speedway. While the finish wasn’t what the Young’s Motorsports team had hoped, their on-track effort has everyone upbeat ahead of the penultimate ARCA Menards Series East race of the season.

In May, Mosack made his ARCA debut with the team at Dover’s Monster Mile. Starting 14th, he utilized the 125-lap race to move forward in his stock car debut to take seventh at the checkered flag.

The effort led by veteran crew chief Eddie Troconis was not only a top-10 for Mosack but also a top-10 for the Tyler Young-led team in their ARCA East Series debut.

Meet Connor: Connor Mosack, 22, will drive the No. 02 Nic Taylor Custom Fit Underwear Chevrolet SS in Sunday afternoon’s Sprecher 150.

A veteran of Motorsports, Mosack is a recent graduate of High Point University where he was on a presidential scholarship and earned a degree in business entrepreneurship.

Behind the scenes, Mosack is also a leader in his community. He organized a fundraiser for ContainIt, a student-led initiative that takes used shipping containers and turns them into transitional housing units. In its first year with Covenant Day School, it raised over $50,000.

He is also involved with the Friends of Jaclyn Foundation supporting kids with pediatric cancer.

Mosack’s Racing Career At A Glance: Mosack’s racing career began in 2017 in the INEX U.S. Legend Car ranks. Entering his first full season in 2018, the young driver needed just four races to earn his first victory, taking the fourth of five events in the 2018 Winter Nationals at Citrus County (Fla.) Speedway.

Racing in the Semi-Pro and Open Divisions, Mosack competed at Concord (N.C.) Speedway, the Summer Shootout Series at Charlotte Motor Speedway and Las Vegas Motor Speedway among other events. In 42 starts, Mosack earned 20 victories, 34 top-five and 37 top-10 finishes. Among those was a sweep of the National events at Las Vegas, including the Road Course World Finals and Asphalt Nationals.

In 2019, Mosack joined JR Motorsports to compete in the CARS Late Model Stock Tour Series and competed for the championship in 2020. In 10 starts, he earned three top-five, eight top-10s and finished sixth in the championship standings. With an average finish of 8.5, Mosack also earned Rookie of the Year Honors.

This season in addition to ARCA and Late Models, Mosack has competed in the Trans Am Racing Series by Pirelli where he has scored four podium finishes.

He is also a veteran of the World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing at New Smyrna (Fla.) Speedway.

On The Car: For Mosack’s third career ARCA Menards Series race, Nic Tailor Custom Fit Underwear will serve as the primary partner of the No. 02 Chevrolet SS.

Nic Taylor Custom Fit Underwear is the first custom-fit underwear for men. Short for “tailored knickers,” Nic Tailor is superior quality underwear made to your specific body shape. We take into consideration butt size, groin size and everything that makes you, you.

When your underwear fits better, it feels better. Experience comfortable luxury underwear for all body types and dimensions.

Learn more at nictailor.com.

Calling The Shots: Guiding Mosack as crew chief of the No. 02 Nic Taylor Custom Fit Underwear Chevrolet is returning crew chief Eddie Troconis.

Troconis is a two-time winning crew chief in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and joined Young’s Motorsports at the beginning of the season after tenures at ThorSport Racing, AM Racing and Sam Hunt Racing (Xfinity Series) respectively.

He has 138 races as crew chief in Trucks, including last Friday night’s race at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway. In those races, he has two wins, 23 top-five and 46 top-10 finishes to his resume.

The Milwaukee Mile will mark his second race as crew chief in the developmental NASCAR-owned ARCA Menards Series East.

Michigan International Speedway | Henry Ford Health System 200 Race Recap: In the most recent ARCA Menards Series race at Michigan International Speedway, Connor Mosack made his premier ARCA Menards Series start.

After practicing fourth quickest overall in his No. 02 Nic Tailor Custom Fit Underwear Chevrolet, Mosack started 17th based on car owner points.

Once the green flag flew, Mosack entered the top-10 in one lap and maneuvered inside the top-five before fuel pump issues sent the team to the garage and ultimately a disappointing 16th place finish.

Young’s Motorsports 2021 ARCA Season: A staple in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports expanded their team to include ARCA this season and has competed in five premier events entering Michigan.

Kicking off the year with the season-opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, the team’s season highlights include back-to-back 12th place finishes at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway and Kansas Speedway with female driver Toni Breidinger at the wheel.

Most recently, Young’s Motorsports took on the high-speed Michigan International Speedway for the Henry Ford Health System 200, where Mosack started 17th but finished 16th after encountering a mechanical failure.

Additionally, the team made their ARCA Menards Series East debut in May with Mosack at Dover (Del.) International Speedway, earning a seventh-place finish after starting 14th for the team’s best finish in an ARCA sanctioned series.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Connor Mosack, please visit, connormosackracing.com like him on Facebook (Connor Mosack Racing) and follow him on Instagram (@connormosack) and Twitter (@connormosack).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Connor Mosack Pre-Race Quotes:

On The Milwaukee Mile: “I think we can have a strong run this weekend at Milwaukee. This will be my first ARCA race where we can really focus on our speed instead of me learning how to race on a big oval.

“We’ve been fast at Dover and Michigan, and we were really there to just run all the laps and get some experience. Milwaukee should race much more like what I’m used to, and I think that will really serve us well.”

On Goals For The Sprecher 150 At The Milwaukee Mile: “I think a realistic goal for us would be to run in the top-five. So far, the hardest thing for me has been adjusting to much bigger tracks and learning how to race around other cars in the dirty air – but I don’t think I will have to deal with that on Sunday at the Milwaukee Mile.

“If we can get ourselves in the top-five, that would be an incredible rebound for Young’s Motorsports and everyone who supports this No. 02 Nic Tailor Custom Fit Underwear team.”

On Michigan International Speedway: Of course, the way our day ended at Michigan was disappointing, but we had a really fast car, and I was happy with the speed we had.

“It’s hard to get to upset about things that are out of your control, and I think we showed if we get some luck to go our way, we can have a solid finish.

“I would have liked more laps to get some more experience on a place like Michigan, but I still feel like I was able to learn a lot in the short time we had on the track.”

Race Information:

The Sprecher 150 (150 laps | 150 miles) is the seventh of eight races on the 2021 ARCA Menards Series East schedule. Practice begins Sun., Aug. 29 with a forty-five-minute practice session from 10:00 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. A timed General Tire pole qualifying session is set for a short time later at 11:30 a.m. The race is set to take the green flag shortly after 2:00 p.m. The event will be televised live on MAVTV and NBC Sports Gold Pass. ARCARacing.com will also stream live timing and scoring throughout the day’s festivities. All times are local (CT).

