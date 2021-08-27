Kurt Busch and Monster Energy Join 23XI Racing Starting in 2022; Team Adds Second Car In Its Second Season of Competition

Mooresville, NC (August 27, 2021) – Today 23XI Racing announced that 2017 Daytona 500 winner Kurt Busch has signed with the organization to pilot the No. 45 Monster Energy TRD Camry beginning with the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Busch joins 23XI Racing for his 23rd season in the NASCAR Cup Series following a three year stint with Chip Ganassi Racing where he drove the No. 1 car. The 2004 Cup Series champion comes to 23XI Racing with 33 Cup Series wins and 326 top-10 finishes throughout his career.

“I cannot begin to express my gratitude for this opportunity,” said Busch. “Racing to win is what I live for. Helping to continue developing a new team, alongside Michael Jordan, Denny Hamlin, and Toyota is exactly what I want to be part of. Winning is important to 23XI, it’s important to Monster Energy, and it’s important to me. That is our goal.”

“When we started this team, our vision was to grow to a multi-car organization. To be able to expand in just our second year is a huge step for us,” said 23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin. “Kurt brings a wealth of knowledge and a championship mindset to our team, and will be able to help us grow stronger and more competitive each and every week.”

Monster Energy will join Busch at 23XI Racing and serve as the primary partner of the No. 45 TRD Camry.

“Joining up with 23XI Racing is a perfect fit for our core values at Monster Energy,” said Monster Energy CMO Dan McHugh. “The formation of the team marks a new chapter in motorsports and will unlock a wealth of opportunities to create exciting initiatives for fans. We are also very happy to continue our sponsorship with Kurt Busch who has been a member of the Monster family for many years.”

Additional partners and team personnel for the No. 45 TRD Camry team will be announced at a later date.

