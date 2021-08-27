XFINITY TO BECOME PRESENTING PARTNER OF NASCAR CUP SERIES PLAYOFF ELIMINATION RACES

Elimination Race Platform Highlights Xfinity’s Fast, Safe and Secure Internet as Drivers Advance

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (August 27, 2021) – NASCAR announced today that Xfinity, a NASCAR Premier Partner and title sponsor of NASCAR Xfinity Series, will be the exclusive partner of NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Elimination Races. The NASCAR Playoffs signal the most competitive time of the season and Xfinity will help amplify the drama and unpredictability of the NASCAR Playoffs as drivers look to avoid elimination and safely secure their spot in the next round.

“There is no better time in the NASCAR season to highlight the importance of providing a fast, safe and secure Internet to customers during their most important moments,” said Matt Lederer, Vice President, Brand Partnerships and Amplification at Comcast. “When everything is on the line, the best drivers in NASCAR know it requires peak performance to advance to the next round and we look forward to celebrating those moments of excellence with NASCAR fans.”

The NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Elimination Race schedule will begin under the lights at Bristol Motor Speedway, navigate The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and culminate with the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway. The platform will feature additional branding to signify the Elimination race at all three tracks and will feature additional interactive elements across the race broadcast. NASCAR’s social and digital platforms will give fans even greater access to the excitement and drama of the NASCAR Playoffs.

“Xfinity continues to find creative ways to elevate their brand during key moments of the season and our elimination races are among the highest anticipated events on the schedule,” said Jeff Wohlschlaeger, Chief Sales Officer, NASCAR. “Xfinity is the gold standard in delivering integrated activation and we are excited to introduce a customized platform that ties Xfinity’s reliable performance to the reliable performances that the best drivers in the world will need competing at their highest level in the most critical of moments.”

Xfinity entered the sport as the title sponsor of the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2015 and was announced as part of the inaugural grouping of NASCAR Premier partners in 2019. Xfinity has engaged and rewarded fans and industry members with unique platforms such as the Comcast Community Champion of the Year, and multiple team and track sponsorships. To learn more about Xfinity’s NASCAR partnership, visit Xfinity.com/NASCAR.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, LLC (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 16 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR® consists of three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series™), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour), one local grassroots series and three international series. The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, Americrown Service and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races in more than 30 U.S. states, Canada, Mexico and Europe. For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat (‘NASCAR’).