Erik Jones Finishes in the 12th-place at the Daytona International Speedway

Erik Jones and the No. 43 Columbia PFG Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE team finished in the 12th-place in the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) Coke Zero Sugar 400 at the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Saturday, August 28.

The lineup for the 160-lap event was determined by using NASCAR’s competition-based formula, which takes into account finishing positions from the previous race (weighted 25% owner and 25% driver, 18th-place Michigan International Speedway), the ranking in team owner points (35%, 24th-place) and the fastest lap from the previous race (15%). Jones started the event at the 2.5-mile track in Daytona Beach, Fla., from the 21st-place on Row 11.

“I thought we had a good No. 43 Columbia PFG Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE. We rode for most of the race and went hard towards the end. We got towards the front and were in position for a strong finish – just did not get through the last wreck at the end. Proud that our Richard Petty Motorsport team brought a fast Chevrolet.

“I hope that we get to have Columbia back on the car this season.”

-Erik Jones



