KENNINGTON CONTINUES HIS STRONG SEASON AT ICAR

August 28, 2021. The #17 Castrol Edge Dodge with DJ Kennington at the wheel put together another team set out to continue their formidable season during round number four of the 2021 NASCAR Pinty’s Series season at Circuit ICAR in Mirabel, Quebec this past weekend. Consistently running near the front of the field Kennington collected another sixth-place finish.

Conditions varied at Circuit ICAR as rain fell on and off all day, including during the 75-lap race. Kennington handled the practice session carefully and claimed the sixth quickest time. During qualifying he was eighth fastest and started the feature race from the inside of row four. “I thought we might be a little faster in qualifying, but I didn’t want to push too hard” explained Kennington.

Rain dampened the track right before the start of the Fernandiere 75 and once again Kennington took a pragmatic approach with the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge. “With a wet track I wanted to make sure we got through the first corner and the first few laps” stated the driver.

The track dried out during the early part of the race before a heavy shower caused NASCAR to decide to throw the yellow flag and have all drivers chance to rain tires. “I don’t have a lot of experience in the rain so I was extra cautious when the race went back to green” said Kennington.

The steady approach by Kennington moving the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge nimbly through the remaining laps and claimed a sixth-place finish. “It was pretty challenging out there at times today,” said Kennington. “Great job by all the guys, the Castrol car felt great and we a solid day. In the wet conditions it could have easily gone sideways, but we’ll take it” he added.

Television Broadcast Dates/Times

La Fernandiere 75 – Sunday September 5th, 4:30PM on TSN, Saturday September 11, 1PM on RDS2

Next up The scheduled event Sunday August 29th at the Autodrome Chaudière in Vallee-Jonction, Quebec has been postponed. DJ Kennington and the Castrol Edge Dodge team will race next at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park Saturday and Sunday September 4th and 5th.

