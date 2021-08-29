PODIUM FINISH FOR LOUIS-PHILIPPE DUMOULIN IN THE PINTY’S RACE AT ICAR

Event La Fernandière 75 Track ICAR (Mirabel, Quebec) Start / Finish 5th / 3rd Dates / Televison (EDT) ICAR: RDS2 – Saturday, September 11, 2:30 pm | TSN – Sunday, September 5, 4:30 pm Results Race Results

Mirabel (Quebec, Canada), August 28, 2021 – Louis-Philippe Dumoulin and the #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare team started from 5th position on the ICAR road course for the “La Fernandière 75” race. There was no shortage of action during this event when the rain came and mixed up the cards. Louis-Philippe Dumoulin maintained his position among the leaders until the end, fighting interesting battles to the 3rd step of the podium.

Today’s race was Louis-Philippe Dumoulin’s eighth visit to the ICAR Track and the 120th start in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series. Needless to say, he knows the original long and the new shorter versions of the road course.

The driver who was inducted into the Canadian Motorsport Hall of Fame last fall told us after the race that his car lacked that little extra something that would have allowed him to push the leaders harder: “We didn’t have enough time to apply all the setup changes for the rain, so we could have been slightly quicker in the wet. It was an eventful race and we picked up some more points for the championship. I hope to see you all at the Canadian Tire Motorsport Park next weekend,” said the driver of the #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare car.

Weekend Summary

After recording the fastest time in Saturday morning practice, Louis-Philippe Dumoulin was fifth in qualifying. “The #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare car was handling well, however we were slowed by traffic on my best lap, which cost us a few tenths of a second at the end. I enjoyed racing on the long track, however the shorter track offers a better show for the crowd and also presents challenges with its bumpy surfaces, hills and surface changes. I know the track well and am naturally aiming for at least a podium finish,” said a confident driver before the start of the race.

The race

Louis-Philippe Dumoulin started from 5th position on the grid and was able to resist the attacks of the first laps and keep the position through the restarts and until the rain arrived on the 35th lap of this 75-lap race. The subsequent restarts saw Louis-Philippe Dumoulin oscillate between 6th and 2nd place, thanks to the incidents on the still wet track. A trio of late race stoppages allowed the #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare driver to move up to the front and finish a strong third.

Report

Due to the poor weather forecast, the double-header initially scheduled at Autodrome Chaudière tomorrow, August 29, is postponed to a later date.

Next races

The #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare team will return to the track on Saturday September 4 and Sunday September 5 at the Canadian Tire Motorsport Park road course. This is a highly anticipated return for drivers who have not raced at this track since August 2019.

“Passion – Performance – Partnerships”

2021 RESULTS

Event Date RoadOval LP Dumoulin Start Finish Pos.Points Sunset Speedway sunsetspeedway.ca 01-08 O 311 63 2/79 Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières gp3r.ca 15-08 R 1 5 3/119 Circuit ICAR icarexperience.ca 28-08 R 5 3 Canadian Tire Motorsport Park canadiantiremotorsportpark.com 04-09 R 05-09 Flamboro Speedway flamborospeedway.ca 12-09 O Autodrome Chaudière autodromechaudiere.com 18-09 O Delaware Speedway delawarespeedway.com 26-09 O

ABOUT PARTNERS

WeatherTech is committed to designing, engineering and manufacturing the finest products possible for your vehicle, home and your pet. From the industry leading FloorLiner to the 100% non-toxic Pet Feeding System, WeatherTech has dedicated itself to exceed customer expectations of quality, craftsmanship and environmental sustainability for over 30 years. To see the full line of automotive, home and pet products that are guaranteed for life, visit weathertech.ca.

Groupe Bellemare is a 3rd generation family business that has been serving clients since 1959. Today, the company has more than 500 employees and provides them with an innovative work environment facilitating work-family balance and a healthy and safe quality of life. With over a half century of experience and its sustained R&D efforts, the Company offers high-quality products and services in areas as diverse as concrete, abrasives and minerals, dimensional load transportation, and recycling. Groupe Bellemare is also very involved in its industry and attaches great importance to its social and environmental role as a member of the business community. Groupe Bellemare makes a positive contribution to the quality of life of citizens in the communities it serves by supporting numerous social causes and promoting local purchasing through its responsible procurement practices. groupebellemare.com

Dumoulin Competition. Jean-François and Louis-Philippe Dumoulin founded the Dumoulin Competition Race Team in 2009. Working with financial, marketing, logistics and sports management experts, they built up a solid business structure. Dumoulin Competition prepares its on race cars in-house since 2016. Their motto: “Passion – Performance – Partnerships” expresses their will to perform on the track and offer their partners maximum visibility and profitability in return for their commitment. Their vision: To become Canada’s leader in motorsports through track performance, entrepreneurial and human values dumoulincompetition.com

SUMMARY – HIGHLIGHTS IN LOUIS-PHILIPPE DUMOULIN’S CAREER

NASCAR Pinty’s Series

· Inducted into the Canadian Motorsport Hall of Fame (2020) for his outstanding contribution.

· In 2020, the sanitary situation forced the NASCAR Pinty’s Series to present only 6 races in the “Pinty’s FanCave Challenge”. Louis-Philippe Dumoulin scored 1 win and 3 top-5 finishes.

· 2019: Third in driver and owner championships (2 wins, 4 podium, and eight top-5 finishes from 13 events).

· 2018: Champion (3 victories, 7 podiums, 2 poles, eight top-5 in 13 events). Saw his name added for the second time to the NASCAR Hall of Fame (Charlotte, NC) / Wins“Driver of the Year” and “Best Performing Driver” awards.

· 2017: Fourth in the driver championship (3 podiums, nine top-5 and eleven top-10 finishes from 13 events).

· 2016: Joint fourthin the driver championship (4 podiums, six top-5 and seven top-10 finishes from 12 events).

· 2015: Fourth in the driver championship (2 podiums, six top-5 and nine top-10 finishes from 11 events).

· 2014: Champion (2 victories, 5 podiums and nine top-5 finish from 11 events). Saw his name added to the NASCAR Hall of Fame (Charlotte, NC) / Awarded the “Driver Of the Year”, “Best Performing Driver” and “Gilles-Villeneuve” awards.

· 2013: Fifth in the driver championship (2 victories, 3 podiums, four top-5s, six top-10s and five-time top-3 grid positions from 12 events).

· 2012: Sixth in the driver championship (1 pole, three top-5 and seven top-10 finishes from 12 events).

· 2011: Rookie of the year.

Rallying and Road Racing

· 2015: Participated in FIA World Rallycross Championship round in Canada (Grand Prix of Trois-Rivieres).

· 2012: Second in class in the 12 Hours of Sebring (American Le Mans Series – GT3 Cup). The only Canadian driver on the podium.

· 2004 to today: Front runner in the Grand-Am and Rolex Sports Car series, in Porsche, Ferrari and Daytona Prototype cars – Races in the 12 Hours of Sebring / and the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA events.

· 2002: Champion in the Canadian Formula Ford Championship.

· 2001: Awarded the ‘’Gilles-Villeneuve’’ and ‘’Quartz’’ trophies.

· Records: Holder since 2002 of Formula Ford Series records for most victories (6) and most pole positions (7) in a single season.

