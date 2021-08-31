Austin Dillon to Join Jordan Anderson Racing & Swann Security at Darlington

STATESVILLE, N.C. (August 31, 2021) – Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR) announced today Austin Dillon will drive the team’s No. 31 Swann Security Chevrolet Camaro SS in the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 at Darlington (S.C) Raceway on September 4.

“It’s always fun when I get to race in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, especially at a track as historic and difficult as Darlington Raceway, so I’m looking forward to putting some laps around the Lady In Black in the No. 31 Chevy.” Stated Dillon.

“I really want to thank Jordan Anderson and everyone at Jordan Anderson Racing for this opportunity. They’ve worked so hard to establish a competitive team and I’m going to do my best to represent them and Swann Security this weekend with a competitive on-track performance.”

Now in his eighth full-season of competing in the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS), the Welcome, North Carolina native holds 290 NCS starts to his credit with three victories; 2018 Daytona 500 at the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, 2017 Coca Cola 600 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway, and 2020 O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway. In those starts Dillon has collected 16 top-five’s and 55 top-10 finishes.

Starting Dillon’s ladder progression to NASCAR’s top-level the now 31-year-old claimed the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) Sunoco ROY title in 2010 with two wins, and an impressive seven Top-5’s and 16 Top-10 finishes. Dillon backed up his first year by claiming two wins, 10 Top-5’s and 16 Top-10’s the next season on the way to being crowned 2011 NCWTS Champion.

Prior to moving to the NCS full-time Dillon much like his two years in the NCWTS captured the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Sunoco Rookie of the Year (ROY) honors in 2012, followed by claiming the NXS championship the very next year. In 149 career NXS races, Dillon has raced to nine wins with 65 top-five finishes, and 106 top-10’s.

In 10 starts at Darlington Raceway in NCS competition, Dillon holds an average finish of 12.4 with a best of second in 2020, while holding an average finish of 8.7 with a best of fifth in three starts in NXS.

“Austin is a driver with a lot of laps around Darlington. I’ve got confidence he’ll be able to earn us a great finish and represent our whole team and Swann Security well in front of my home state of South Carolina. With Austin’s experience, strong motors from ECR, and great cars from RCR – we’re all looking forward to Saturday’s race.” stated JAR President Jordan Anderson.

“After the mis-fortune at Daytona to open the season I could’ve never imaged to work with the drivers we’ve had compete for JAR this season. From Tyler Reddick, Josh Berry, Kaz Grala, Sage Karam, Erik Jones, and now Austin Dillon it has been a blessing to have so many great supporters believe in our vision of building this organization. It has been a true team effort of many great people to get where we are today in such a short amount of time.”

Partnering with JAR for the second time in 2021, Swann Security; a veteran in the security camera industry will adorn the hood and sides of Dillon’s blue, yellow, and white No. 31 Chevrolet Camaro SS featuring their partnership with Best Buy, who carries the entire line of Swann Security products online and in-store.

“All of us here at Swann are beyond excited to see Austin Dillon compete in the No. 31 Swann Security Chevrolet at Darlington on Labor Day Weekend,” said Leslie Conover, VP of Sales at Swann.

“We are very fortunate to be able to support such an accomplished race team. We all are eagerly awaiting the race and will be rooting for a great finish.”

During Swann’s debut with JAR in the season opening NCWTS Next Era Energy 250 at Daytona International Speedway JAR owner/driver Jordan Anderson would race the Swann ‘Enforcer’ to a second-place finish earning the 30-year-old from South Carolina his best career NASCAR finish in back-to-back season openers.

Coverage of the NXS Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway begins at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, September 4. The event will air on the Motor Racing Network (MRN), SIRIUS XM NASCAR Radio Channel 90, NBCSN, and the NBC Sports APP.

About Swann

Swann is a veteran in the global security camera market and has been in this business for over three decades. Founded in Melbourne, Australia, Swann creates innovative DIY security solutions including their patent-pending Enforcer™ Series product line, which offers enhanced crime deterrence with red and blue flashing lights, spotlights, and sirens, combined with mobile alerts, when unwanted activity is detected. Also, Swann is the only brand on the market that offers a complete lineup of inter-connectable wired and wireless security solutions via the Swann Security app that is completely integrated with Google Assistant and Alexa. As the global leader in wired, DIY security solutions, Swann helps its customers protect their homes, businesses, and garages no matter where life takes them — around the world or around the track. Swann’s products can be found at Best Buy, Sam’s Club, Lowe’s, Menards, Costco, Amazon, Ingram Micro, etc.

About Jordan Anderson Racing

Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR) is a NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) team, owned by owner/driver Jordan Anderson. Established in 2018, JAR has competed full-time in the last three NCWTS seasons claiming back-to-back runner-up finishes in the 2020 & 2021 season opening NextEra 250 at Daytona International Speedway. JAR fields a full-time entry in the NXS Series; the No. 31 Chevrolet Camaro SS driven by Jordan Anderson, Tyler Reddick, Josh Berry, Kaz Grala, Sage Karam, Erik Jones, and Austin Dillon. JAR also fields the No. 3 Chevrolet Silverado for select drivers in the NCWTS.