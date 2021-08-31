GMS Racing NCWTS Darlington Raceway Preview

Sheldon Creed, No. 2 LiftKits4Less Chevrolet Silverado

Darlington Raceway Stats

NCWTS Starts: 2, Wins: 1 (2021), Top 5s: 1, Top 10s: 1, Best start: 2nd, Laps led: 89

2021 NCWTS Season Stats

Starts: 16, Wins: 2 (Darlington & Gateway), Top 5s: 7, Top 10s: 8, Stage wins: 3, Best start: 2nd, Laps led: 303

Sponsor spotlight: LiftKits4Less returns this week to feature on Sheldon Creed’s No. 2 Silverado. LiftKits4Less will sponsor Creed for the remainder of the season all the way through the season finale in Phoenix.

Chassis history/info: Creed and the No. 2 team will utilize chassis no. 327 at Darlington. This celebrated chassis carried Sheldon to the win, and more importantly, the championship, at Phoenix Raceway last November. The last time the chassis competed was earlier this season at Richmond, where Creed finished 11th.

Returning Darlington Winner: After experiencing a crushing defeat at Darlington last season, where he led the most laps in dominating fashion, Creed clutched up and powered to the win on a late restart during the track’s most recent race in May. He enters this weekend’s race looking to become the first driver to sweep both races at the Lady in Black.

Back2Back: Sheldon Creed and the No. 2 GMS Racing team made a statement during the Playoffs opener at Gateway, in a race where they led 142 of 163 laps and cruised to victory. Creed is now locked into the Round of 8, with hopes of continuing his winning ways this round.

Quote: Winning at Gateway to open the Round of 10 was a huge confidence booster for our No. 2 team. I am excited to return to Darlington this weekend, because this track fits my style perfectly. We had the dominant truck last year, but it got away from us, so winning there earlier this season made it seem like we redeemed ourselves. I think we might have the truck to beat once again on Sunday, and I’m looking forward to chasing after another win.

Zane Smith, No. 21 Chevy Accessories Chevrolet Silverado

Darlington Raceway Stats

NCWTS Starts: 2, Best start: 3rd, Best finish: 16th (twice)

2021 NCWTS Season Stats

Starts: 16, Top 5s: 1, Top 10s: 10, Stage wins: 3, Best start: 2nd, Best finish: 4th (Nashville), Laps led: 66

Sponsor spotlight: Chevy Accessories returns this week to feature on Zane Smith’s No. 21 Silverado.

Chassis history/info: Smith and the No. 21 team will utilize chassis no. 331 at Darlington, the same chassis that delivered Smith his first ever NCWTS win at Michigan last season. In total, this Silverado has six Top 10 finishes in seven races, including a fourth place effort this June in Nashville where it was last raced.

21in21: Zane Smith finds himself on the outside looking in as the trucks head to Darlington, as a catastrophic rear gear failure parked the No. 21 Silverado with an early exit at Gateway. Smith currently sits ninth in points, just ten points back from the cutline. A solid run in Darlington could bump him back into the Playoffs picture.

Quote: “I’m looking forward to climbing out of the points hole and getting back in contention at Darlington. Even though our previous finishes aren’t great at this track, I feel like our No. 21 team has always brought fast trucks to compete with. We have to go out there and stay up front throughout the whole race, try to take home as many stage points as possible, and ultimately contend for the win. I’m confident that we will be able to turn things around in this first round of the Playoffs.”

Chase Purdy, No. 23 Bama Buggies Chevrolet Silverado

Darlington Raceway Stats

NCWTS Starts: 1, Best start: 24th, Best finish: 36th (2021)

2021 NCWTS Season Stats

Starts: 15, Top 10s: 1, Best start: 4th, Best finish: 6th (Gateway), Laps led: 4

Sponsor spotlight: Bama Buggies returns this week to feature on Chase Purdy’s No. 23 Silverado.

Chassis history/info: Purdy and the No. 23 team will utilize chassis no. 328 at Darlington, the same chassis that he competed with for the track’s first race in May. The chassis’ best race was a third place finish at Dover last year with Brett Moffitt behind the wheel. ﻿- Coming With Momentum: Purdy earned his best-career finish at Gateway in the series’ most recent race, an impressive sixth place result. The run marked the No. 23 team’s first Top 10 result of the season, a great confidence booster heading into Darlington. ﻿- Quote: “I’m pumped up to go back to Darlington this weekend! My No. 23 guys and I were fast the last time we were there, and I think when we return on Sunday we can be even better. Darlington is a super cool race track and I hope to come away with another solid Top 10 finish.”

Jack Wood, No. 24 Chevy Accessories Chevrolet Silverado

Darlington Raceway Stats

Jack Wood has no previous experience in any series at Darlington

2021 NCWTS Season Stats

Starts: 7, Top 10s: 1, Best start: 2nd, Best finish: 10th (Gateway)

Sponsor spotlight: Chevy Accessories returns this week to feature on Jack Wood’s No. 24 Silverado. The familiar white, black, and gray colors make a return as the primary Chevy Accessories paint scheme.

Chassis history/info: Wood and his No. 24 team will utilize chassis no. 309 at Darlington, a truck that has taken Brett Moffitt and Sam Mayer to one victory a piece at Iowa in 2019 and Bristol in 2020, respectively. Rafael Lessard most recently drove this chassis in Las Vegas earlier this season.

First Start, First Top 10: Jack Wood made the most of his first start at Gateway last time out, earning his first ever Top 10 finish in NCWTS competition with a 10th place finish. Wood will also be making his first start at Darlington Raceway in Sunday’s race, as he continues to grow in his rookie season.

Back and Ready for More: On Thursday, GMS Racing announced that Jack Wood will be returning to the No. 24 Silverado for a full-time effort in 2022. Competitive runs in the final six races of the year will help build a solid foundation entering next season.

Quote: “Darlington is one of the racetracks that I have never been to before, and without any practice or qualifying, it will be a challenge getting up to speed. I’m doing everything I can to prepare for the best outcome possible, and I’m looking forward to seeing what my No. 24 team can bring to the table with The Lady in Black.”

Tyler Ankrum, No. 26 LiUNA! Chevrolet Silverado

Darlington Raceway Stats

NCWTS Starts: 2, Best start: 9th, Best finish: 11th (2020)

2021 NCWTS Season Stats

Starts: 16, Top 5s: 3, Top 10s: 5, Poles: 1 (COTA), Best finish: 3rd (twice), Laps led: 12

Sponsor spotlight: LiUNA! returns this week to feature on Tyler Ankrum’s No. 26 Silverado. Ankrum will bring back the black and orange LiUNA! paint scheme from the start of the season.

Chassis history: Ankrum and his No. 26 crew will utilize chassis no. 305 at Darlington, a workhorse that has fifteen races under its belt. In November 2018, this chassis took Justin Haley to victory lane at Texas. Most recently, Ankrum drove this truck to a fourth place finish at Pocono in June.

Battle Within the Battle: With six races left to run in 2021, Tyler Ankrum finds himself in a heated battle with Derek Kraus and Johnny Sauter for 12th place in the points standings. Currently, Tyler runs 13th in points, just seven markers back from Kraus.

Quote: “I’m excited to head back to Darlington Raceway with my No. 26 crew! Hopefully this time, we will have some better luck than what we had in the spring. It may be the second race of the Playoffs, but our mindset still hasn’t changed despite the fact that we aren’t a part of them. We’re going to go out there and try to win some of these races and hopefully put on a heck of a show.”

