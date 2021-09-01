A LONG-AWAITED RETURN TO CANADIAN TIRE MOTORSPORT PARK

Events Olymel 30 & Clarington 200 – NASCAR Pinty’s Series Track Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (Clarington, Ontario) – Road On-Track Schedule (EDT) /Race Center · Olymel 30 – Saturday September 4: Practice 9:50 am | Qualifying 1:10 pm | Race 1 4:00 pm· Clarington 200 – Sunday September 5: Qualifying 10:45 am | Race 2 1:30 pm Canada: TSN.ca and on TSN app | United States: TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold | Live Timing: nascar.ca/race-center/ Dates / Televison (EDT) · Olymel 30: TSN – Saturday, September 25, 7:00 pm | RDS2 – Friday October 1st, 9:00 pm· Clarington 200: TSN – Sunday October 3rd, 12:30 pm | RDS2 – Friday, October 8, 7:30 pm

Trois-Rivieres (Quebec, Canada), September 1st, 2021 – After an absence that started in September 2019, Louis-Philippe Dumoulin and the #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare team are eager to return to the legendary Canadian Tire Motorsport Park track (formerly Mosport) this weekend. With his roots well established on road courses, two-time NASCAR Pinty’s Series champion (2014 and 2018) Louis-Philippe Dumoulin is aiming for nothing less than a fourth win, especially since the track is celebrating its 60th anniversary.

“I love driving on this high-speed track! Several other drivers in the Pinty’s series also know this layout very well. We have had some good results so far this season and we are confident that our race set-up will work. These settings are always critical, as we have to be as quick as the best drivers in the corners and on the long straightaway and be ready to overtake wherever the opportunity presents itself,” explained the driver of the #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare car.

Canadian Tire Motorsport Park features 10 turns over 3.9 km, with five high-speed turns that lead to a lap record of 171.7 km/h. It is the quickest track in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series and the favourite track of most drivers.

The veteran Trois-Rivieres driver, a member of the Canadian Motorsports Hall of Fame since the fall of 2020, is second in the 2021 championship points standings after four of the 11 races on the schedule, just four points behind the leader.

Louis-Philippe Dumoulin demonstrates his analytical and strategic mindset with each outing, which allows him to keep his composure on and off the track and allows him to always finish his races in full attack mode with a still-quick car and improve his final position.

2021 RESULTS

Event Date RoadOval LP Dumoulin Start Finish Pos.Points Sunset Speedway sunsetspeedway.ca 01-08 O 311 63 2/79 Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières gp3r.ca 15-08 R 1 5 3/119 Circuit ICAR icarexperience.ca 28-08 R 5 3 2/160 Canadian Tire Motorsport Park canadiantiremotorsportpark.com 04-09 R 05-09 Flamboro Speedway flamborospeedway.ca 12-09 O Autodrome Chaudière autodromechaudiere.com 29-08 O Delaware Speedway delawarespeedway.com 26-09 O

ABOUT PARTNERS

WeatherTech is committed to designing, engineering and manufacturing the finest products possible for your vehicle, home and your pet. From the industry leading FloorLiner to the 100% non-toxic Pet Feeding System, WeatherTech has dedicated itself to exceed customer expectations of quality, craftsmanship and environmental sustainability for over 30 years. To see the full line of automotive, home and pet products that are guaranteed for life, visit weathertech.ca.

Groupe Bellemare is a 3rd generation family business that has been serving clients since 1959. Today, the company has more than 500 employees and provides them with an innovative work environment facilitating work-family balance and a healthy and safe quality of life. With over a half century of experience and its sustained R&D efforts, the Company offers high-quality products and services in areas as diverse as concrete, abrasives and minerals, dimensional load transportation, and recycling. Groupe Bellemare is also very involved in its industry and attaches great importance to its social and environmental role as a member of the business community. Groupe Bellemare makes a positive contribution to the quality of life of citizens in the communities it serves by supporting numerous social causes and promoting local purchasing through its responsible procurement practices. groupebellemare.com

Dumoulin Competition. Jean-François and Louis-Philippe Dumoulin founded the Dumoulin Competition Race Team in 2009. Working with financial, marketing, logistics and sports management experts, they built up a solid business structure. Dumoulin Competition prepares its on race cars in-house since 2016. Their motto: “Passion – Performance – Partnerships” expresses their will to perform on the track and offer their partners maximum visibility and profitability in return for their commitment. Their vision: To become Canada’s leader in motorsports through track performance, entrepreneurial and human values dumoulincompetition.com

SUMMARY – HIGHLIGHTS IN LOUIS-PHILIPPE DUMOULIN’S CAREER

NASCAR Pinty’s Series

· Inducted into the Canadian Motorsport Hall of Fame (2020) for his outstanding contribution.

· In 2020, the sanitary situation forced the NASCAR Pinty’s Series to present only 6 races in the “Pinty’s FanCave Challenge”. Louis-Philippe Dumoulin scored 1 win and 3 top-5 finishes.

· 2019: Third in driver and owner championships (2 wins, 4 podium, and eight top-5 finishes from 13 events).

· 2018: Champion (3 victories, 7 podiums, 2 poles, eight top-5 in 13 events). Saw his name added for the second time to the NASCAR Hall of Fame (Charlotte, NC) / Wins“Driver of the Year” and “Best Performing Driver” awards.

· 2017: Fourth in the driver championship (3 podiums, nine top-5 and eleven top-10 finishes from 13 events).

· 2016: Joint fourthin the driver championship (4 podiums, six top-5 and seven top-10 finishes from 12 events).

· 2015: Fourth in the driver championship (2 podiums, six top-5 and nine top-10 finishes from 11 events).

· 2014: Champion (2 victories, 5 podiums and nine top-5 finish from 11 events). Saw his name added to the NASCAR Hall of Fame (Charlotte, NC) / Awarded the “Driver Of the Year”, “Best Performing Driver” and “Gilles-Villeneuve” awards.

· 2013: Fifth in the driver championship (2 victories, 3 podiums, four top-5s, six top-10s and five-time top-3 grid positions from 12 events).

· 2012: Sixth in the driver championship (1 pole, three top-5 and seven top-10 finishes from 12 events).

· 2011: Rookie of the year.

Rallying and Road Racing

· 2015: Participated in FIA World Rallycross Championship round in Canada (Grand Prix of Trois-Rivieres).

· 2012: Second in class in the 12 Hours of Sebring (American Le Mans Series – GT3 Cup). The only Canadian driver on the podium.

· 2004 to today: Front runner in the Grand-Am and Rolex Sports Car series, in Porsche, Ferrari and Daytona Prototype cars – Races in the 12 Hours of Sebring / and the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA events.

· 2002: Champion in the Canadian Formula Ford Championship.

· 2001: Awarded the ‘’Gilles-Villeneuve’’ and ‘’Quartz’’ trophies.

· Records: Holder since 2002 of Formula Ford Series records for most victories (6) and most pole positions (7) in a single season.

