NASCAR TRUCK SERIES DRIVER CARSON HOCEVAR FILES GLASS CITY ENTRY

Toledo, Ohio—September 2, 2021: NASCAR Truck Series championship playoff qualifier Carson Hocevar will return to Toledo Speedway for the 33rd running of the Central Transport Glass City 200 at Toledo Speedway. Hocevar returns as the defending race winner of the ARCA/CRA Super Series powered by Jeg’s Late Model portion of the 200. The prestigious race is set for Saturday, September 18 at the fast ½ mile paved oval. The Hampton Inn and Courtyard by Marriott, and DTS Drive Train Specialists, will be the presenting sponsors for the track’s signature event.

A pair of 100 lap contests are on the slate for the annual event, as the ARCA/CRA Super Series Powered by Jeg’s stock-bodied Late Models and the Outlaw-bodied Super Late Models hit the track in separate 100 lap feature races. CRA’s Junior Late Models, featuring tomorrow’s rising stars in full-bodied cars, will also be in action, with the Toledo event serving as their Season Championship.

The 18-year old rookie has qualified for the playoffs for the 2021 NASCAR Truck Series title. Hocevar has also competed in several ARCA/CRA events this season when his schedule allows, including the Flat Rock Speedway race in June, which he was the victor.

Other entries for the ARCA/CRA Super Series powered by Jeg’s Late Models include 2021 ARCA/CRA championship “Chase” contenders Cody Coughlin, Hunter Jack, Kyle Crump and Scott Tomasik, Albert Francis and Brandon Varney have also filed their entries for September 18.

The Outlaw Super Late Model 100 lap event has drawn the early entries of Mike Root, the July Toledo Anniversary race winner. 2019 Glass City winner Cayden Lapcevich returns to Toledo at the wheel of Bob Blount’s #16. That duo teamed to win the 2019 race. 2019 Flat Rock champ Frank Jiovani will have Indiana ace Scott Hantz as his teammate for the September 18 race.

Dennis Strickland’s machine will carry his #90 again for the first time in several seasons. Strickland won the Glass City event in 2013, a 200 lap race for the Outlaw Super Late Models. His teammate is Nick Bailey.

Claude Plante Jr., 2021 Flat Rock championship runner-up Steve Cronenwett Jr., Todd Perkins and George Rangel are the other early entries as of September 1.

Advance tickets are now available online at www.toledospeedway.com or by calling the track at 419-727-1100. All seating is general admission for the event. Add $1 per ticket for online purchases.

Lap money at $5 per lap for each of the 100 lap events is being taken for the Glass City 200. Call 419-727-1100 or 734-782-2480 to become a lap sponsor today! Current lap sponsors include Fastime Racing Engines and Parts (10 laps), Performance Images (10 laps), Enviro Tire Recycling (20 laps) and 4 laps in Memory of 1974 Glass City 200 winner, John Anderson.

Clean Harbors and Safety Kleen will conduct a drawing on race day for fans to win a NASCAR Driving Experience and an item autographed by Richard Petty.

Additional sponsors include Bazell Race Fuels, LV Alliance, Penske Shocks, R & M Recycling, Fastime Racing Engines and Parts, Silverback Supply, A & M Transmissions of Flat Rock, Penske Shocks, Innovative Fluids, LLC, ABC Plumbing and Jim’s Butcher Shop of Flat Rock.

Spectator gates open will open at 12:30 p.m. Race time is set for 5 p.m. The complete time schedule can be found at www.toledospeedway.com; click on the September 18 race date on the right side margin of the home page.