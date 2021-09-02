WIGHT MOTORSPORTS PREPARES FOR CTMP DOUBLEHEADER

(September 2, 2021) The team at Wight Motorsports Inc (WMI) has been working non-stop to prepare for this weekend’s traditional stop of the NASCAR Pinty’s Series at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (CTMP). What’s different about this year’s visit is that there will be two races on the challenging road course.

Saturday the WMI drivers Mark Dilley, TJ Rinomato and JF Laberge will run a 30-lap sprint race on the circuit. Sunday will see the teams race again, this time in the traditional 51-lap format.

Weekend Race Event Previews:

September 4th

Olymel 30

Race five of 11 in 2021

This is the 21st NASCAR Pinty’s Series race at CTMP

September 5th

Clarington 200

Race six of 11 in 2021

These will be the 22nd NASCAR Pinty’s Series races at CTMP

The Track:

2.459-mile, 10-turn road course

Best finish:

Leberge-14th in 2019, Dilley-6th in 2007, Rinomato-17th in 2019

Quote

“It’s been a busy week for the WMI team preparing the cars for this weekend. However once again the entire group did a very good job to have everything in top shape, ready to go. Mark Dilley has three top-ten finishes at CTMP, we’re looking for that kind of consistency. The points battles are really tight so it’s up to our group to get as many points as we can this weekend”. -David Wight, WMI Principal

TV & Live Streaming

The races will be streamed live on TSN.ca and the TSN app in Canada and through Trackpass on NBC Sports Gold in the US. Saturday September 4th the Olymel 30 begins at 4PM ET. Sunday the Clarington 200 begins at 1:30PM ET.

Both the Olymel 30 and Clarington 200 will be broadcast on TSN and RDS2. Check local listings for dates and times.

The 2021 NASCAR Pinty’s Series will consist of 11 total races in Ontario and Quebec with a mixture of oval tracks, road and street courses.

