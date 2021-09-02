THORNDYKE RETURNS TO ACTION AT CTMP

September 2, 2021. David Thorndyke and the #67 Thorsons EVT Chevrolet team haven’t been able to compete on the famed road course at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (CTMP) for two years. That will change this weekend when the team races both Saturday and Sunday in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series.

While Thorndyke and the team are eager to see what they can do there are also a few unknowns facing them. “I haven’t been on the track since a lot of the resurfacing was done” explained Thorndyke. “Some of the cracks or bumps in the track I used for marks will likely be gone, could be interesting” he added.

Thorndyke will have plenty of on track time in the #67 Thorsons EVT Camaro with two races on consecutive days this weekend. “Normally we do the one race Sunday, but now we’ve got the sprint race Saturday too. The team is going to be busy” stated Thorndyke.

This weekend will mark starts 20 and 21 in NASCAR at CTMP for Thorndyke in the #67 Thorsons EVT Chevy at CTMP. His best finish coming in 2014 with an 11th place result. “We’re always looking to better ourselves,” said the driver. “Last time out we had some issues with the wrong ratios in the transmission. We’ve got that corrected and we’ve also acquired a new hauler for our team. It will help with logistics on the busy weekend” he stated.

Weekend Info

Races: Olymel 30 Saturday, 4PM ET and Clarington 200 Sunday, 1:30PM ET

Track: 2.459-mile, 10-turn road course

Live Streaming

The races will be streamed live on TSN.ca and the TSN app in Canada and through Trackpass on NBC Sports Gold in the US.

Television

The Olymel 30 and Clarington 200 will be broadcast on TSN and RDS2. Check local listings for date and time.

Race fans can follow David Thorndyke and the #67 Thorsons EVT Chevrolet Camaro team on their official social media platforms:

Twitter www.twitter.com/promotiveracing

Instagram www.instagram.com/promotiveracing

Website https://www.promotiveracing.com

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/PromotiveRacing