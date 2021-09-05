DGR NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Recap: Darlington II

Sunday, September 5
Track: Darlington Raceway, 1.366-mile oval
Race: 17 of 22
Event: In It To Win It 200 (147 laps, 200 miles)
Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Built Ford Tough F-150
Start: 14th
Finish: 29th
- During the competition caution on lap 15, Deegan reported her truck had no grip on the front tires. She stayed out during the caution and restarted 14th.
- As the laps clicked off in the stage, Deegan reported her F-150 was snappy loose on exit and she closed the stage out in 21st. During the break she pitted for fuel, four tires and adjustments.
- Deegan started Stage 2 from the 20th position. Another caution was displayed on lap 67 and the California native reported the balance of her truck was much better and she stayed on the racing surface. She restarted 15th.
- Late in the second stage, Deegan made an incredible save in her F-150 and ultimately ended it in the 19th spot.
- The Ford driver pitted during the break and restarted 17th for the final stage. On lap 106, the caution came out after a competitor spun and Deegan attempted to dodge the spinning truck, but was struck by it in the right-rear which resulted in damage forcing her to pit from 18th.
- Another caution was displayed on lap 111 after another competitor made contact with Deegan which caused her left-rear tire to go down. She received service on pit road and restarted 27th.
- With seven laps to go in the event, Deegan radioed that she thought she had a right-side tire going down and made an unexpected pit stop for service which sent her a multiple laps down. The team confirmed the tire was losing pressure and Deegan ended up finishing 29th.
Tanner Gray, No. 15 Ford Performance F-150
Start: 22nd
Finish: 24th
- Tanner Gray started the event from the 22nd spot and was 14th when the competition caution came out on lap 15. Gray remained on the track and restarted eighth. Throughout two more quick cautions, Gray continued to stay on the racing surface and restarted 14th after the lap-27 caution.
- The Ford Performance driver completed Stage 1 in 18th and reported his truck was too free on entry. He pitted for service and started the second stage from 15th.
- A caution on lap 67 brought Gray down pit road for fuel, four tires and adjustments to help with his loose-handling issues. He restarted 25th.
- With two laps to go in Stage 2, the New Mexico native took over the 10th position. At the stage break, he pitted for service and restarted the final stage from seventh.
- On lap 104 in the final stage, Gray made contact with the outside wall while running in the top-10. The damage forced him to pit for repairs which sent him one lap down. Gray remained one lap down for the duration of the race and ended it 24th.
Next event: UNOH 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee on September 16 at 9 p.m. ET.