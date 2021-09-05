KENNINGTON’S CONSISTENCY CONTINUES IN CASTROL EDGE DODGE AT CTMP

September 4, 2021. Once again DJ Kennington didn’t put a wheel wrong in the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge during round five of the NASCAR Pinty’s Series at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (CTMP) on Saturday afternoon. Maintaining a strong, steady pace and taking advantage of opportunities ahead of him Kennington moved from up three positions from his ninth starting spot on the grid to claim another sixth-place finish.

Saturday’s race was only 30-laps in length, so it was hustle from the beginning. Kennington maneuvered the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge forward at every opportunity. “I wasn’t as patient today because of the shorter than normal race distance. When we had a chance to pick up a spot, I jumped on it,” said Kennington.

Kennington also believes there’s even greater success ahead for the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge. “The car was a little bit tight” explained Kennington. “That effects how you get through the corner, we think we’ve made the right adjustments so we’re expecting a stronger car for tomorrow’s race.

Next up DJ Kennington and the Castrol Edge Dodge team are right back at it tomorrow (Sunday) afternoon with another race at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park. Green flag is scheduled for 1:30PM. Watch the live stream on the TSN app, TSN.ca or through Trackpass on NBC Sports Gold in the US.

