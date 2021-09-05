WMI OVERCOMES ADVERSITY AT CTMP

(September 4, 2021) Wight Motorsports Inc (WMI) was back in action Saturday afternoon for round number five of the 2021 NASCAR Pinty’s with the first of two races at the famed 10-turn road circuit at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park. The race Saturday was a shorter than usual 30-laps and two of the WMI drivers, Mark Dilley and JF Laberge each overcame difficult circumstances to gain positions during the race.

Mark Dilley’s #64 Leland Industries / RGC Sports / NTN Chevrolet suffered an oil pan leak and while the WMI crew did make repairs in time, by rule Dilley forfeited his starting position and started the race at the back of the field. Dilley powered his way forward and claimed 13th place result, a strong effort.

JF Laberge also had mechanical gremlins during practice and qualifying, but the WMI team dug in and Laberge pushed his #80 Dagobert Chevrolet Camaro forward three positions to a 14th place finish.

Driver TJ Rinomato struggled at times in his #2 RGC Sports / IHL Chevrolet Camaro and finished 23rd.

Quotes from David Wight, WMI Principal

“Great job by the team to make the repairs needed today, and well done by Mark and JF to pick up as many positions as they did in a short race”.

“Tomorrow with a longer 51-lap race we’ll have pit stops; we’ve definitely got some strategy that we’re going to use. Weather could play a factor, we’ll be on our game and look for a strong showing”.

RACE ONE PERFORMANCE

DRIVER STARTED FINISHED

Mark Dilley 24 13

TJ Rinomato 23 23

J. F. Laberge 17 14

The 2021 NASCAR Pinty’s Series will consist of 11 total races in Ontario and Quebec with a mixture of oval tracks, road and street courses.

Next up The WMI drivers are right back in action (Sunday) afternoon with another race at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park. Green flag is scheduled for 1:30PM. Watch the live stream on the TSN app, TSN.ca or through Trackpass on NBC Sports Gold in the US.

