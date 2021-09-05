THORNDYKE PERSEVERES AT CTMP

September 4, 2021. David Thorndyke and the #67 Thorsons EVT Chevrolet team were thrilled to be back doing what they love, racing, Saturday afternoon on the famed 10-turn road course at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (CTMP) in round five of the 2021 NASCAR Pinty’s Series. Despite an overheating issue early in practice the team rallied and had a solid day during the 30-lap race.

An overheating problem surfaced during practice and the #67 Thorsons EVT Chevrolet only completed a handful of laps. With repairs made, Thorndyke would qualify with the 21st fastest time for the afternoon race.

Thorndyke’s steady and consistent approach in the #67 Thorsons EVT Chevrolet would allow him to pick up two spots during the race for a 19th place result. “Well, we didn’t have hardly any practice because of the overheating, and we haven’t been able to compete for two years” explained David Thorndyke. “So having the car run perfectly during the race and only need a little maintenance for Sunday’s race, we’re pretty happy.

Next up David Thorndyke and the #67 Thorsons EVT Camaro team are back on track tomorrow (Sunday) afternoon with another race at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park. Green flag is scheduled for 1:30PM. Watch the live stream on the TSN app, TSN.ca or through Trackpass on NBC Sports Gold in the US.

