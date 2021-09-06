THORNDYKE PLEASED WITH TEAM PERFORMANCE AT CTMP

September 6, 2021. Sunday afternoon David Thorndyke and the #67 Thorsons EVT Chevrolet team completed a very successful return to competition in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (CTMP). After two seasons away from on track action, Thorndyke drove a very smart, pragmatic race and had positive results in both ends of the challenging road course.

Following an 18th place finish after battling overheating issues on Saturday during the 30-lap sprint race, Thorndyke and the #67 Thorsons EVT Chevrolet team set about being even better during the 51-lap race Sunday.

Once again, the #67 Thorsons EVT Chevrolet would post the 21st quickest time in qualifying, Thorndyke and the team once again used a proven strategy for the team during the longer race. “We have to pit for fuel” explained Thorndyke, “but unlike other teams we don’t stop for tires. It’s worked in the past, so we did it again”.

Thorndyke used his racing acumen to not abuse the General Tires and kept the #67 Thorsons EVT Chevrolet out of harm’s way. “We had a good pace for us right through the race in the one (minute) 28’s” said the driver afterwards. I ran my race and gave everyone as much room as I could” he added.

Thorndyke moved steadily forward in the #67 Thorsons EVT Chevrolet and finished two spots ahead of where he did Saturday in 16th position. “We’re really happy with our performance,” said the driver. “It got pretty interesting on restarts, I was trying to give room to one car on the outside and somebody else dived up the inside. We all got through and there’s barely a mark on the car.

The two events at CTMP are the only races planned for the #67 Thorsons EVT Chevrolet team this season. But look for them to be back in 2022. They encourage all race fans to follow the rest of the NASCAR Pinty’s Series events by attending in person, watching the live stream on the TSN app, TSN.ca or through Trackpass on NBC Sports Gold in the US and the race broadcasts on TSN and RDS2.

