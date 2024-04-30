Wright Motorsports Leads Points Charge Heading into Sebring International Raceway

SEBRING, Fla., (April 30, 2024) – Following consecutive victories in the first two rounds of the Fanatec GT World Challenge America powered by AWS, Wright Motorsports enters the upcoming double header weekend at Sebring International Raceway as the current overall points leader. The No. 120 Porsche 911 GT3 R, piloted by Adam Adelson and Elliott Skeer, will defend its point lead in a pair of 90-minute races this Saturday and Sunday, May 4 – 5 at the legendary Sebring, Florida race circuit.

“We’ve kicked off the 2024 season on a high note at Sonoma Raceway and are poised to maintain that level of performance this weekend at Sebring,” said Team Owner John Wright. “Thanks to the continued consistency of our drivers and crew, we approach this weekend with the points lead. With our past successes at Sebring, we’re aiming to extend our lead further by the end of the weekend.”

The infectious enthusiasm of Adelson and Skeer injects a new level of energy into the team as they embark on another GT World Challenge America weekend. Having secured two wins already this season, Wright Motorsports currently holds a 14-point advantage over ST Racing. The dynamic duo clinched consecutive victories at Sebring in 2023, when the race served as the penultimate event of the championship. Now positioned earlier in the season as the second race weekend, competitors anticipating cooler weather will be disappointed as temperatures are still forecasted to reach the low 90s Fahrenheit throughout the three days of practice and competition.

The team boasts recent successes at the 3.741-mile, 17-turn road course, having just celebrated a third-place finish in the prestigious IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s Twelve Hours of Sebring. The pair of 90-minute races this weekend will be less physically demanding on the drivers, with each expected to take the wheel for 40-50 minutes in each event. However, the challenging and bumpy surfaces of Sebring demand respect, often playing a pivotal role in race outcomes.

Qualifying for race one kicks off on Saturday, May 4th at 9:00 AM, where one driver will have 15 minutes to set a blistering lap time to determine the team’s starting position for the initial race. Following a five-minute break, the team will swap drivers, allowing the second driver to set a quick lap for race two. The entire 30-minute qualifying session for race one will begin on Saturday, May 4th at 3:05 PM ET, followed by race two on Sunday, May 5th at 11:15 AM ET. Fans tuning in online can stream both races in their entirety for free on YouTube.com/GTWorld. Attendees with general admission tickets can enjoy open paddock access, open seating, and a full-field autograph session. Tickets, starting at $15.00, are available for purchase at www.sebringraceway.com.

DRIVER QUOTES

Adam Adelson

I’m really looking forward to coming back to Sebring this year! We already have had massive success there this year, so I think it’s safe to say we’re all feeling great about our chances for good results. In addition, we’re coming off quite the season opener for us at Sonoma, and it’s important for us to keep the momentum up and build on that success.

Elliott Skeer

Back to the place I love! I cannot think of greater momentum to carry into GT World Challenge America at Sebring than our strong performance in the 12 Hour and our season opener at Sonoma. Our team at Wright is firing on all six cylinders, giving us an incredible Porsche time and time again. Adam is driving at a level above this season and cannot wait to see how he performs once again.

Wright Motorsports

Wright Motorsports is the premier Porsche race engineering facility in Ohio and a multi-series and international racing team known for superb car preparation, expert race strategy, and driver development. Located in Batavia, Ohio, it is owned and directed by John Wright, a certified Porsche factory-trained technician. As a crew chief John Wright has played a key role in winning eight driver and seven team championships in World Challenge, IMSA (ALMS) and the Grand-Am Rolex Series. Wright Motorsports won the team championship in Porsche GT3 Cup USA in 2012, 2013, and 2015, and went on to win the Pirelli World Challenge Overall, Sprint, Team, and Manufacturer’s titles in 2017. In 2020, the team captured the GT World Challenge America Am championship. In 2021, Wright Motorsports had a wildly successful season, capturing nine championships across their five racing efforts.