Chris Buescher – Richmond Advance

Team: No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Luke Lambert

Twitter: @17RoushTeam, @RoushFenway and @Chris_Buescher

Race Format: 300 miles, 400 laps, Stages: 80-155-165

Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders – Saturday, Sept. 11 at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Buescher at Richmond Raceway

Buescher makes his 11th Cup start at Richmond this weekend, where his best finish came in 2017 when he ran 17th in the spring event.

Buescher finished 25th in the spring race at Richmond in 2021, and overall has short track finishes of 14th (Bristol Dirt), 18th (Phoenix) and 13th (Martinsville).

Buescher also made five Xfinity starts at Richmond earning three top-10s, including a best run of seventh in the No. 60 entry in 2014.

Luke Lambert at Richmond Raceway

Lambert will call his 17th Cup event from Richmond on Saturday, where he has an average finish of 17.6 with five top fives.

Lambert led Jeff Burton to a fifth-place run in just his second Cup race at Richmond in 2013, and also finished third with Ryan Newman in the 2017 fall race.

Lambert called a pair of Xfinity races for Elliott Sadler in 2012, finishing sixth and 12th.

QUOTE WORTHY

Buescher on racing at Richmond:

“Any time you’re under the lights – and in a playoff environment – it adds an extra element of drama to the picture, and Saturday will be no different. Richmond is a place we’ve been hard at work at to try and identify how to improve at, and my hope is that we unload with a good Fastenal Ford this weekend. Racing on 9/11 will be extra special, especially on the 20th anniversary, and something I’m sure NASCAR will honor and recognize in a very special way, as it always does.”

Last Time Out

Buescher spent much of Sunday’s long race at Darlington in and around the top-15 and top-10, and surged into the top five late in the going before finishing ninth in the Roush Performance Ford Mustang, his fifth top-10 of 2021.

On the Car

Fastenal returns to the fold at Roush Fenway for its 11th season in 2021. They spent three years on the No. 99 before jumping to the No. 17 Cup Series entry, and were the primary partner on the No. 60 Xfinity team that captured the owner’s championship in 2011.

Fastenal will feature top suppliers Walter Tool, MSA, Radians and ND – Vibratite on Buescher’s Mustang as he competes this weekend. For more information on these suppliers, visit Fastenal.com, and stay up-do-date on social @FastenalRacing, @Fastenal.

About Fastenal

Fastenal [Nasdaq: FAST] is North America’s largest fastener distributor and a ‘one-stop’ source for hundreds of thousands of OEM, MRO and Construction products. With more than 2,600 stores worldwide, the company supports B2B customers with tailored local inventory and dedicated personnel, who visit regularly, quickly respond to emergency needs, and provide efficient inventory management solutions. Fastenal’s service-oriented business network includes the world’s largest industrial vending program, 14 regional distribution centers, 8 custom manufacturing facilities, thousands of delivery vehicles, and industry-leading sourcing, quality and engineering resources.