Ryan Newman – Richmond Advance

Team: No. 6 Oscar Mayer Bacon Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Twitter: @Roush6Team, @RoushFenway and @RyanJNewman

Race Format: 300 miles, 400 laps, Stages: 80-155-165

Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders – Saturday, Sept. 11 at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Newman at Richmond Raceway

Newman makes his 39th start at Richmond on Saturday, one of his best tracks on the circuit. He has an average finish of 13.1 with 20 top-10s in 38 starts, eight of which were inside the top five.

Newman won at the ¾-mile track in 2003 when he started fourth and led 124 laps in the fall event, one of his eight wins that season. Newman is coming off a 30th-place run in the spring where just two non-stage cautions flew. In 2019 he ran ninth and fifth in the No. 6.

Newman has six finishes inside the top three at Richmond, including runner-up results in 2002 (twice), the win in 2003, and third in 2005, 2013 and 2017. He also has one pole and holds an average starting position of 14.1.

Newman made five Xfinity starts at Richmond, recording two top fives with a best result of third in 2007.

Scott Graves at Richmond Raceway

Graves will be on the box for his 11th Cup race at Richmond where he has five top-10s, marking one of his best tracks on the circuit statistically with a 13.9 average result.

Graves called seven Xfinity events at Richmond earning five top-10s and one top five. He led Daniel Suarez to fourth and eighth in 2016, and finished seventh once and 10th with Chris Buescher in 2014 and 2015.

QUOTE WORTHY

Newman on racing at Richmond:

“Richmond is a tricky place to manage in terms of the setup and balance, but it’s a great short track that I’ve always enjoyed running at. Forward drive, braking and finesse is key at a place like Richmond, all things that make a race under the lights that more fun and challenging. Looking forward to a special day Saturday as we honor and remember the events of 9/11, and glad to be part of a sport and community that recognizes it the way we do.”

Last Time Out

Newman hovered around the top-15 for much of Sunday night’s long race at Darlington before going on to finish 14th in the Oscar Mayer Bologna Ford, his third top-15 in the last four races.

On the Car

Oscar Mayer returns to Newman’s Ford for its seventh race of the 2021 season, this time running a bacon-inspired car.

About the Kraft Heinz Company

For 150 years, we have produced some of the world’s most beloved products at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC). We are one of the largest global food and beverage companies, with 2019 net sales of approximately $25 billion. Our portfolio is a diverse mix of iconic and emerging brands. As the guardians of these brands and the creators of innovative new products, we are dedicated to the sustainable health of our people and our planet. To learn more, visit www.kraftheinzcompany.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.