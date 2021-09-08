GOLDEN NUGGET ONLINE GAMING UPS THE ANTE IN RICHMOND

GNOG Returns to No. 38 Team Ahead of Virginia Launch

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (September 8, 2021) – Anthony Alfredo’s No. 38 Ford Mustang will once again carry the Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ: GNOG) colors this weekend at Richmond Raceway.

Visitors to GoldenNuggetSports.com in Virginia can enjoy mobile sports betting in the state with the launch of the Golden Nugget Sportsbook app coming soon. GNOG’s online sportsbook is also the home of their Golden Lines, featuring exclusive daily odds boosts and Notorious VIG promotions.

Alfredo continues to help familiarize GNOG to the passionate NASCAR fan base through social media promotion as well as carrying the patriotic Black and Gold Stars & Stripes scheme on the track and to the millions of NASCAR fans tuning into Saturday’s race.

“It’s great to have Golden Nugget back with us at Richmond,” said Alfredo. “I know they’re getting ready to unveil GoldenNuggetSports.com in the Virginias and we’re pumped to support that roll out. We have another opportunity on Saturday to do well for them on track and hopefully turn our luck around as we head into the last nine races of the year.”

For more information about Golden Nugget Online Gaming, visit GoldenNuggetSports.com; or download the app, available on iOS, Android, and Google Play.

Saturday’s race will be televised live on NBCSN at 7:30 p.m. ET.

ABOUT GNOG

Golden Nugget Online Gaming is a leading online gaming company that is considered a market leader by its peers and was first to bring Live Dealer and Live Casino Floor Roulette to the United States online gaming market. GNOG was the past recipient of 17 eGaming Review North America Awards, including the coveted Operator of the Year award in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series and the 2021 Daytona 500 champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team– from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.