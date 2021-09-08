Toyota Racing – Weekly Preview – 09.08.21

This Week in Motorsports: September 6-12, 2021

· NCS/NXS: Richmond Raceway – September 11

· ARCA WEST: Portland International Raceway – September 11

PLANO, Texas (September 8, 2021) – The NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series are headed back to Richmond Raceway for the Salute to American Heroes Race Weekend presented by Toyota. The ARCA Menards Series West also competes this weekend at Portland International Raceway in Oregon.

NASCAR National Series – NCS| NXS

Toyota supports Tuesday’s Children… With this weekend’s race occurring on the 20th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks, Toyota is proud to honor the first responders and victims of that tragic day. Toyota will have a Wall of Remembrance which shows all of the names of those lost. In front of the Wall of Remembrance, Toyota will host Tuesday’s Children, a charity founded in the aftermath of the September 11th terrorist attacks which focuses on the children of victims of terrorist attacks. Fans can donate to this worthy cause and Toyota will match fan donations up to $10,000.

Hamlin clinched… After a successful year, Denny Hamlin drove his Camry to his first win of the season at Darlington Raceway – earning his third Southern 500 win and fourth Cup Series victory at the South Carolina-track. Hamlin heads to his home track this weekend, another place he has seen incredible success. Hamlin has three wins at Richmond Raceway, including Toyota’s first victory in the fall event at the track in 2009.

Truex, Busch look to add to recent Richmond success… Both Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. have had recent sweeps at Richmond Raceway. Busch has six victories at Richmond Raceway with the last two occurring in a sweep of the 2018 races at the track. Truex gave Joe Gibbs Racing four straight wins at the track by winning both the Toyota Owners 400 in April 2019 and following that win with another victory in the fall event later that year.

First for Hemric… Daniel Hemric scored his first Xfinity Series pole position at Richmond in 2017. He led the first 26 laps and finished third. He added another third-place finish at the Virginia-short track in 2018.

Gibbs looking at Rookie of the Year… Despite making just 12 starts this season, Ty Gibbs is currently out front of the Rookie of the Year battle in the Xfinity Series holding a slim 12-point advantage over fellow part-time driver Josh Berry with nine races remaining. He would be the second straight Rookie of the Year winner for Joe Gibbs Racing after Harrison Burton drove to the title last season. Gibbs is back behind the wheel of the No. 54 Toyota Supra this weekend.

Nemechek makes second start of the season… John Hunter Nemechek will make his second start of the season behind the wheel of the No. 26 Toyota Supra, which is owned by Virginia-native Sam Hunt. Nemechek was impressive in his team debut at Dover earlier this season, driving from his 30th starting spot to the top-10 before encountering mechanical issues.

NASCAR Regional Series – ARCA WEST

Love looks to add to the lead… Jesse Love holds the season points lead as the ARCA Menards Series West heads into the second half of the season. After another victory at Irwindale Speedway, the 16-year-old holds an 11-point lead over his teammate Cole Moore as he searches for his second consecutive championship.

