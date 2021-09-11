Ford Performance NASCAR: Herbst Tops Ford with Fifth-Place Xfinity Run at Richmond

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Xfinity Series — ToyotaCare 250

Richmond Raceway | Saturday, September 11, 2021

FORD FINISHING RESULTS

5th — Riley Herbst

13th — Ryan Sieg

16th — Austin Cindric

RILEY HERBST, No. 98 Go Bowling Ford Mustang — “That was food for sure. I wish we didn’t get the late cautions there because maybe we could have stole a win, but all in all I think that’s what we needed going to Bristol next week. We maintained the points and hopefully we’ll go playoff racing back home.”

THE TIRE STRATEGY WORKED OUT FOR YOU DIDN’T IT? “That was all Richard, honestly. We were just playing defense because we couldn’t afford to have anybody else win, so we had to play defense instead of offense. Luckily, it paid off a little bit and it was a good deal.”

HOW DIFFERENT WAS IT ON FRESH TIRES BEING ABLE TO DRIVE THROUGH THERE? “It’s got a lot more grip, but with that being said it’s disappointing that we couldn’t get further than fifth. Like I said, maybe it would have been a different outcome with the different cautions.”

YOU BEAT THE 1, SO YOUR CUSHION IS A LITTLE BIGGER. HOW DO YOU FEEL ABOUT BRISTOL? “I feel good. We like Bristol. The 98 team won there last year, so we feel good. I just want to go home and go playoff racing.”

AUSTIN CINDRIC, No. 22 Carshop Ford Mustang — “It just wasn’t in the cards for us today with our Carshop Ford Mustang. It felt like we had a top five car. We struggled to find an underlying strength and overlying weakness that we could kind of play to throughout the day. We probably just didn’t quite have enough in a few areas and we just kind of got behind there with the correct tire strategy. We did the right thing putting on tires at the end and kind of minimizing our loss at least points wise, so it was obviously the right move, but I thought today was gonna be a little bit better. This racetrack is one of those that it’s easy to have a bad day and not that I think we salvaged everything out of it because, like I said, I thought we were a top five car, but we never gave up.”

HOW DO YOU FEEL ABOUT BRISTOL NEXT WEEK AND THE BATTLE WITH AJ? “I certainly have unfinished business at Bristol based on the last year, so I’m pretty hungry for that racetrack. Forget about the points, we’ve got to go out there and try and win the race, so if we can do that, I’ll be pretty happy one way or the other.”