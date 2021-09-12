Search
Buescher Finishes 24th in Richmond Saturday Night

RICHMOND, Va. (Sept. 12, 2021) – It was a mostly uneventful 400 laps for the NASCAR Cup Series Saturday night at Richmond Raceway, where Chris Buescher finished 24th in his Fastenal Ford Mustang.

Buescher rolled off the grid 18th to start the night in his 11th start at the Virginia track. Green flag pit stops dominated the strategy for the event, as just two non-stage caution flags flew.

Buescher concluded the first stage in 31st, then improved five spots to 26th in stage two. The race’s final caution flag flew with just over 150 laps remaining, but with the lack of opportunities to gain track position under yellow Buescher was only able to drive to 24th by the checkered flag.

He and the No. 17 team are back in action next weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway. Coverage for Saturday night’s race is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN, and can also be heard on PRN and SiriusXM Channel 90.



