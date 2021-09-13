BAC-D® Joins Moffitt for The Last Great Colosseum

Bacterial Defense Company to Adorn No. 46 at Bristol Motor Speedway

﻿MOORESVILLE, N.C. (September 13, 2021)—David Gilliland Racing (DGR) announced today that BAC-D® will serve as the primary partner of Thad Moffitt’s No. 46 Ford Fusion for the Bush’s Beans 200 at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway when the ARCA Menards Series tackles the iconic half-mile track on September 16.

The BAC-D® brand of sanitizers is owned by AEC Consumer Products headquartered in Fayetteville, North Carolina. AEC is an innovator, marketer and national distributor of branded consumer products. With the mission of creating products that enhance quality of life while contributing to a healthier future, BAC-D® Sanitizers including Original, Alcohol and Animal are a convenient and gentle way to kill 99.99% of illness-causing germs and bacteria.

“AEC is proud to partner with DGR and the Petty Family to sponsor Thad Moffitt,” Richard Guy, Founder and CEO, said. “It is an honor to align ourselves with family-oriented people who share the same values and are dedicated to making a difference in the lives of others.”

“I’m excited to head to Bristol Motor Speedway with Bac-D® Hand Sanitizer as our primary partner. They are leading the charge in the hand-sanitizer sector by offering a quality, American made product that is 99.99% effective in killing germs and bacteria,” Moffitt said. “A sense of safety is always reassuring on and off the track. I am grateful for the opportunity to represent their brand and I look forward to building our partnership.”

Moffitt has competed in 15 ARCA Menards Series races for DGR in 2021. The Trinity, North Carolina-native has five top-five and 12 top-10 finishes with a best finish of third twice – Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway in March and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington in June.

The Bush’s Beans 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway will be televised live on FS1 and streamed on the Fox Sports Go app at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 16.

About AEC Consumer Products

AEC Consumer Products was founded by Richard Guy, creator of Blue Emu® and is based in Fayetteville, North Carolina. As a privately-owned company, AEC Consumer Products controls all aspects of production including the supply of all raw materials as well the flow of all manufacturing. That allows us to continuously formulate, manufacture and distribute quality products nationwide to both retail and commercial facilities. We are proud to supply accounts such as Petty Motorsports as well as SeaWorld, Smithfield Foods, Texas Roadhouse, and many more. And through the support of these partners, we have the privilege of being able to support the US Military and First Responders. For more information, visit www.aecconsumerproducts.com or www.bac-d.com.

About David Gilliland Racing

David Gilliland Racing (DGR) is a race team owned by NASCAR veteran David Gilliland and businessman Johnny Gray. The team specializes in driver development, competing full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, multiple ARCA Menards Series divisions and CARS Tour with factory support from Ford Performance. In its first four years of operation, DGR has achieved success in each series tallying up multiple wins and championships. The team operates out of three buildings totaling 60,000 square feet in Mooresville, N.C.