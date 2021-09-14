GMS Racing ARCA Bristol Motor Speedway Preview

Daniel Dye, No. 21 Heise LED, AFT Chevrolet

Bristol Motor Speedway Stats

﻿- Daniel Dye has no previous ARCA Menards Series starts at Bristol.

2021 ARCA Menards Series Stats

Starts: 5, Wins: 1 (Berlin), Top 5s: 3, Top 10s: 4, Poles: 1 (Berlin), Laps led: 200

Sponsor Spotlight: American Flat Track Charlotte Finale will serve as the primary sponsor on Daniel Dye’s No. 21 Chevrolet. Heise LED Lighting Systems will also appear on Dye’s car in “Thunder Valley”.

Daniel Dye will make his sixth ARCA Menards Series national start Thursday for GMS Racing.

Dye currently sits second in ARCA Menards Series East point standings, 24-points behind leader Sammy Smith. Bristol is the eighth and final East Series event of 2021. GMS has entered the No. 21 for Dye in three of the previous seven East Series races, with finishes of sixth (Kenly), second (Iowa), and third (Milwaukee) respectively.

The 17-year-old Daytona Beach, Florida driver has been impressive in each of his starts in the GMS No. 21, with an average finishing position of 3.25 in races completed with the Race to Stop Suicide Chevrolet SS. The rookie driver had just two career ARCA starts coming into the year.

Every start Dye has made for GMS have been at tracks in which the Father Lopez Catholic High School Senior had never seen prior to race day. Dye has previous experience at Bristol, with a fourth-place finish in the U.S. Short Track Nationals Super Late Model event in September 2020.

Quote: “Bristol is just one of those places that everybody knows about. I had the chance to race a late model there last fall, and we were able to have a pretty good run and had a lot of fun on the high banks. Both me and the entire GMS team have pretty high hopes and expectations for how we’ll run Thursday, and we plan to put the American Flat Track Charlotte finale, Heise LED Chevrolet up front and in contention for our second win of the year.”

Jack Wood, No. 22 Chevy Accessories Chevrolet

Bristol Motor Speedway Stats

﻿- Jack Wood has no previous ARCA Menards Series starts at Bristol.

2021 ARCA Menards Series Stats

Starts: 7, Top 5s: 1, Top 10s: 4, Best start: 4th, Best finish: 4th, Laps led: 5

Sponsor Spotlight: Chevy Accessories will serve as primary sponsor on Jack Wood’s No. 22 Chevrolet, as they have been Wood’s biggest supporter throughout the ARCA & NCWTS seasons.

Jack Wood returns to the ARCA Menards Series in a second GMS Racing entry, the No. 22 Chevy Accessories Chevrolet. This is the first time this season where the team will bring two ARCA Chevrolet entries.

Wood was promoted to the No. 24 GMS Racing Chevrolet Silverado in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series for the majority of the 2021 season, but will not be competing in the truck race at Bristol as veteran NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour driver Doug Coby steps in that ride for a one race deal.

-In seven ARCA starts, Wood has a best-career ARCA finish of 4th which came at Kansas Speedway in April. Wood has a best-career NCWTS finish of 10th, which was earned at Gateway last month.

In August, GMS Racing announced that Jack Wood will be returning to the No. 24 Silverado full-time in 2022, marking Wood’s first full-time season in NCWTS competition.

Quote: “Bristol is such a famous track in the world of NASCAR and I couldn’t be more excited to make my first start there this Thursday with my No. 22 GMS Racing ARCA team. Sam Mayer ran really strong there last season with this group and I hope to build off that success.”

ABOUT GMS RACING:

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with drivers Sheldon Creed, Zane Smith, Tyler Ankrum, Chase Purdy and Jack Wood. The team also competes in the ARCA Menards Series with Daniel Dye and Jack Wood. Since the team began in 2014, GMS Racing won the 2016 and 2020 Camping World Trucks Championship, the 2015 ARCA Racing Series championship as well as the 2019 & 2020 ARCA East championship and 2020 Sioux Chief Showdown Championship. GMS has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication. More information can be found at https://gmsracing.net/.

SOCIAL MEDIA:

To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow GMS Racing on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.