Most reliable anti-theft device for your motorcycle

In the US alone, around 44 thousand motorcycles get stolen each year. However, new industry technologies have given thieves a run for their money, offering high-tech alarm systems and fail-proof digital anti-theft apps.

For years on end, motorcycle owners had to always be cautious about their vehicle safety. Always keeping one eye open for a possible burglary. Are there really weren’t any fool-proof devices to either help eliminate theft risk or help detect the whereabouts of a stolen bike.

Chain locks or even brake disc locks would often be used as a way to give any potential thief a hard time. However, with the right tools at play, a chain lock would be easy work for any burglar. Also, these anti-theft devices would be pretty out there and obvious to crack. Motorcycle owners would need something a bit more discrete and intelligent to outwit and outplay an experienced bike thieve.

Although tracking systems were always viewed as a possible weapon against theft, the odd-looking GPS trackers bought from a random web listing aren’t that reliable. They can usually be easily spotted and hard to hide. Also, these devices would have a pretty cheap battery and in general, lack any intelligent and smart features.

Thankfully, the digital age has turned a new page, and innovative tech companies have come out with a solid solution for motorcycle owners. By revamping old-school GPS technology and combining it with high-tech in-app functionalities bike owners around the globe can now get a hold of a GPS motorcycles tracker.

Want to know how these trackers perform and save against theft? Keep reading to find out their main features.

Hide it anywhere

These innovative and easy-to-use GPS trackers can be easily hidden anywhere on/in your motorcycle. You’d usually see GPS devices that require wiring and could only have a limited amount of places to hide. Clever thieves would know these main hiding places and would be able to remove GPS devices. Thus a wireless option is a real industry game-changer.

The durable and lightweight solution makes for the perfect hidden alarm system. No help or assistance is needed.

Control by smartphone

But it doesn’t stop there, by syncing the tracker with your smartphone you’ll be able to track the whereabouts of your motorcycles and even receive a dedicated phone call if the GPS senses movement without any key fob nearby. This makes theft alerts faster, wherever the owner may be.

Easy to set up with a smartphone and use to track any motorcycle, new or old. The app also de-alarms itself when it can detect that a key fob is nearby (included in the GPS tracker set). Which also prevents any accidental and unnecessary alarm system breakouts.

Battery longevity

These GPS trackers are made to last and help the owner in case of a burglary. The tracker is powered by batteries that can last for up to 12 months. Little maintenance is needed to extend the longevity of a motorcycle tracker.

With this simple device, any motorcycle owner can feel more confident in riding and parking their bike. No need to worry about guarded or in-door parking. Also, owners won’t be needing old-fashioned security tools like chain locks to prevent possible theft. State-of-the-art GPS trackers make for easy maintenance, a fool-proof anti-theft guarantee, and no more stress over motorcycle robbery.

An easy and relatively cheap way to prevent any motorcycle owner’s worst nightmare.