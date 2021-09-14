Chris Buescher – Bristol II Advance

Team: No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Luke Lambert

Race Format: 266.5 miles, 500 laps, Stages: 125-125-250

Bass Pro Shops Night Race – Saturday, Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Buescher at Bristol Motor Speedway

Buescher makes his 12th start on the Bristol pavement this Saturday where he ran eighth in the No. 17 last fall. His best finish all-time at BMS came back in 2016 when he finished fifth.

Looking back to the spring event on dirt, Buescher ran 14th.

In five Xfinity starts at Bristol, Buescher has three top-10 runs with a career-best third in 2015.

Luke Lambert at Bristol Motor Speedway

Lambert will be atop the box for his 18th Cup race on the Bristol pavement on Saturday, where he carries an average finish of 15th with six top-10s.

Most recently he led Buescher to the eighth-place finish last fall. His best finish at BMS is fifth in the 2015 spring race.

Lambert is a former winner in the NXS at Bristol bringing home one of his four career Xfinity wins with Elliott Sadler in 2012.

QUOTE WORTHY

Buescher on racing at Bristol:

“I love Bristol and everything it offers both from a driver perspective and from a fan perspective. A night race in an elimination round of the playoffs will be sure to bring some fireworks, but we’ve got nothing to lose with our No. 17 team and look to avoid the chaos and put together a good night come Saturday, something we’re confident in given our past experience there.”

Last Time Out

Buescher finished 24th a week ago at Richmond.

On the Car

Fastenal returns to the fold at Roush Fenway for its 11th season in 2021. They spent three years on the No. 99 before jumping to the No. 17 Cup Series entry, and were the primary partner on the No. 60 Xfinity team that captured the owner’s championship in 2011.

Fastenal will feature top suppliers Norseman, ND – Vibratite, Metabo, StreamLight and ContiTech USA on Buescher’s Mustang as he competes this weekend. For more information on these suppliers, visit Fastenal.com, and stay up-do-date on social @FastenalRacing, @Fastenal.

As part of #NationalTruckDriverAppreciationWeek, Fastenal will also highlight 552 names on the hood of the Fastenal Mustang Saturday, putting a spotlight on Fastenal’s hard-working truck drivers.

