Drew Dollar – No. 51 Sunbelt Rentals Tundra Camping World Trucks Bristol Preview

Drew Dollar: Driver, No. 51 Sunbelt® Rentals Toyota

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Overview:

Event: UNOH 200, Race 18 of 22 (Race 3 in the Round of 10), 200 Laps – 55/55/90; 106.6 Miles

Location: Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway at (0.533-mile oval)

Date/Broadcast: Sept. 16, 2021 at 9 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR 90

The Data on Dollar:

Drew Dollar will make his fifth career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start behind the wheel of the No. 51 Tundra in Thursday’s 200-lap event at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway as part of an eight-race schedule with Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) in 2021. Sunbelt Rentals, the premiere rental company in North America, will serve as the primary sponsor on Dollar’s Tundra Friday and for two more races this season. After Thursday’s event, the remaining three races on Dollar’s schedule in the No. 51 Tundra this season are Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway (Sept. 24), Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway (Oct. 2) and the series finale at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway (Nov. 5).

Dollar has recorded an average finish of 21.8 across the first four starts of his Camping World Truck Series career. His best result was a 10th-place finish in his series debut at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February.

Bristol will be the third and final race in the Round of 10 in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series owner’s playoffs. The No. 51 team qualified for the owner’s portion of the playoffs by finishing the regular season ranked fifth in the point standings. Heading into the final race of the round, they sit 10th on the owner’s playoff grid with 2017 points, 21 points below the cutoff line for advancing to the Round of 8.

In addition to his part-time schedule with KBM in the Truck Series, Dollar is competing in a limited schedule in the ARCA Menards Series this season with Venturini Motorsports. Despite competing in only 10 of the 17 races, the 20-year-old driver ranks seventh in the championship standings behind the strength of an average finish of 7.7 across his 10 starts this year. He will be pulling double duty on Thursday night, piloting the No. 20 Camry for Venturini in the 200-lap ARCA Menards Series race at 6:30 p.m. before the 9 p.m. Truck Series race.

The Toyota Racing Development driver finished fourth in the ARCA Menards Series championship standings in 2020 after recording one win, four top-five and 14 top-10 finishes across 20 starts. Dollar led 40 laps en route to his lone series victory at Talladega Superspeedway last June. He also finished inside the top 10 in both of his ARCA Menards Series starts in 2019, including a sixth-place finish in his series debut at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.

Mardy Lindley is in his first season as a crew chief at KBM. Before arriving at KBM, Lindley guided his drivers to 32 wins and four ARCA Menards Series East championships since 2013, including back-to-back titles with Sam Mayer the last two seasons. Additionally, he earned the ARCA Menards Series Sioux Chief Showdown championship with Mayer in 2020. Behind the wheel, the second-generation driver won 11 races on the Pro Cup Series from 2000 to 2006 and was crowned the series champion in 2001. Lindley

The No. 51 team has won three times this season, including earlier this season on the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt track with Martin Truex Jr. KBM owner-driver Kyle Busch collected victories at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Ga., and Kansas Speedway in Kansas City. Lindley’s drivers have scored five victories on the Bristol pavement. Sam Mayer won the ARCA Menards Series event at the half-mile oval in 2020 and in the ARCA Menards Series East, he won two races with Mayer in 2019 and one each with Dylan Kwasniewski (2013), Harrison Burton (2017). He also won the inaugural race on the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt track with Truex Jr. earlier this season.

Drew Dollar, Driver Q&A:



What can you take away from your first four Truck Series race that will help you as you head into your last four races of the season?

“The first four races are definitely I can learn a lot from. Just getting laps in the truck is something that is going to be very beneficial for these next four races I have. Already knowing what to expect in the trucks, now just going to these tracks that I may or may not have seen before is going to be fun. Having some experience in the trucks and working with the team now my confidence is a lot higher and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Without having truck practice at Bristol, will running the ARCA Menards Series race Thursday be beneficial to you?

“Getting some laps in the Sunbelt Camry before I go and hop in the Sunbelt Rentals Toyota Tundra will be very beneficial to me to already have some laps on the track. I’ll just have to change up what I’m doing when I get in the Tundra. I’m excited for it, Bristol is definitely one of my favorite tracks.”

What is it going to take to have a solid finish at Bristol on Thursday?

“I know we are definitely going to unload with a really fast Toyota Tundra at Bristol. It’s going to be my job to get up to speed quickly. I’ve had sim time already and feel good about it. I’ve been watching film and everything, so it’s just going to be my job to make sure we keep our Tundra out front.”

Drew Dollar Career Highlights:

Has one top-10 finish and an average result of 21.8 across four career Camping World Truck Series starts.

Across 32 career ARCA Menards Series starts has one win, 98 laps led, nine top-five and 22 top-10 finishes resulting in an average finish of 8.3.

Picked up his first career ARCA Menards Series victory at Talladega Superspeedway June 20, 2020.

Finished fourth in the ARCA Menards Series championship standings in 2020 after recording one win, four top-five and 14 top-10 finishes across 20 starts.

Recorded two top-five and seven top-10 finishes with 49 laps led across eight NASAR K&N Pro Series East starts in 2019.

Drew Dollar’s No. 51 Sunbelt Rentals Tundra:

KBM-059: The No. 51 Sunbelt Rentals team will unload KBM-59 for Thursday night’s race at Bristol. It will be the first official start for this chassis this Tundra. Dollar was scheduled to race it at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway in May but had to go to a backup truck after an incident in practice. Raphael Lessard finished fourth with KBM-59 in its most recent outing last October at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. The chassis best result was a third-place finish with Chandler Smith in November of 2019 at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway.

