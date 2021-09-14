Ryan Truex – UNOH 200 Race Advance

Team: No. 40 Marquis Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Ryan Truex

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @Ryan_Truex

Truex on Racing at Bristol: “I really love racing at Bristol,” said Truex. “It’s definitely a tough track, but I feel like it’s a place where the driver is really able to make a big difference. I’m looking forward to racing under the lights in our Marquis Chevrolet Silverado on Thursday night.”

Truex at Bristol: Thursday’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway marks Truex’s second NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at Bristol in the traditional configuration. He finished 16th at the track in 2017. In addition, Truex raced on dirt at Bristol earlier this season, finishing 20th.

Truex also has four NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Bristol Motor Speedway, with a best finish of 10th, coming in 2012 and 2018.

The New Jersey native has three NASCAR Cup Series starts at ‘The World’s Fastest Half Mile’, coming in 2013 and 2014.

On the Truck: Truex will race with support from Marquis this week at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Marquis, an employee-owned company founded in 1980, builds world-class hot tubs in the USA. Designed with cutting-edge features, Marquis hot tubs deliver the ultimate hydromassage experience, costing less to operate, and requiring the least amount of maintenance. Marquis is proud to craft spas designed to enhance health and well-being. For more information, visit: www.marquisspas.com.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2021, Niece Motorsports enters its sixth season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.