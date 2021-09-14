Gilliland Ready for Thursday Night Lights with Speedco and Luber-finer at Bristol Motor Speedway

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (September 14, 2021) – Going into Thursday night’s third NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoff race, Todd Gilliland and his No. 38 Speedco / Luber-finer Ford F-150 team will be on the offense. The team currently has an 11 point cushion heading into the Bristol Motor Speedway where the top-eight drivers in points will advance to race for the championship after the race.

Gilliland knows that things happen fast at Bristol and being aggressive when the time is right will help the team advance.

“You have to be smart, but you can’t think about not racing for the win either,” said Gilliland. “I think you want to be on the offense all night and be aggressive when you need to be and try and win. Winning is the cure for everything. So, that’s what we want to do.”

With a NASCAR Truck Series win at the Martinsville Speedway in 2018, it’s safe to say that Todd Gilliland is a nature on the short tracks. He has a track-best finish of 5th at the Bristol Motor Speedway and looks to improve on it this Thursday in his No. 38 Speedco / Luber-finer Ford F-150.

“Yeah, I’ve had some good fortune at Bristol,” continued Gilliland. “Even earlier this year we had a good run on the dirt with our Speedco Ford F-150. It’s a short track, which is something that I really like and have found success at in the past, so that will definitely help us, too.”

Thursday night’s NASCAR Truck Series race will be televised live on FS1 at 9:00 p.m. ET as Todd Gilliland and his No. 38 Speedco / Luber-finer Ford F-150 will take the green flag from the 4th position.

ABOUT SPEEDCO

Speedco is a member of the Love’s Family of Companies. Love’s is the nation’s industry leading travel stop network with more than 560 locations in 41 states. Love’s has more than 415 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations. Love’s and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventative maintenance and total truck care nationwide network. Love’s is committed to providing customers with “Clean Places, Friendly Faces” at every stop.

To learn more about Speedco, visit www.loves.com.

ABOUT LUBER-FINER

Luber-finer® provides premium filtration solutions for all fleets operating vehicles on-highway, as well as all off-road applications such as heavy construction, mining, agriculture, oil and gas industry and marine. Luber-finer filtration products are part of FirstBrands Group, which includes Raybestos® complete brake solutions, Centric® Parts replacement brake components, FRAM® filtration products, TRICO®wiper blades, Carter® fuel and water pumps, ANCO® wiper blades, StrongArm® lift supports, and Autolite® spark plugs. Luber-finer® has been a trusted name in filters since 1936, providing high efficiency performance in the most demanding work environments. For more information visit www.luber-finer.com or call (800) 851-3641.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series and the 2021 Daytona 500 champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team– from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.