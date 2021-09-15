Clay Greenfield to drive for Spencer Davis Motorsports at Bristol Motor Speedway

BRISTOL, Tenn: Spencer Davis Motorsports (SDM) confirmed today that Clarksville, Tenn. native Clay Greenfield will drive for the Mooresville, N.C.-based organization in Thursday night’s UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.

Greenfield will drive the No. 11 Toyota Tundra with primary support from Tennessee-based Greenfield Pavement Coatings.

The 18th race of the Truck Series season will be just the second race of the year for Greenfield who recently participated in the most recent race at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway for his family-owned Clay Greenfield Motorsports team. He finished 19th after starting 38th.

“I am excited about the opportunity to drive for Spencer Davis Motorsports at Bristol this week,” said Greenfield. “Like myself, Spencer is trying to build a successful Truck Series organization and a lot of the guys on his team have worked for me through the years, so it’s nice to be reunited with some of them.

“This is a great opportunity for myself to help evaluate Spencer’s program while getting the opportunity to race at one of my favorite race tracks on the circuit, Bristol Motor Speedway.”

Since 2010, Greenfield, 37, has made seven starts in “Thunder Valley” with a best finish of 16th in his track debut in the O’Reilly 200 driving for Rick Ware Racing.

Carrying an average finish of 25.4 at the “World’s Fastest Half-Mile”, Greenfield looks to improve that statistic as the series enters the stretch drive of the 2021 season.

“Bristol is one of my favorite tracks and has been since the first time I turned a lap there in a Late Model in 2004,” said Greenfield. “I have had multiple “should have been wins” slip away in the Late Model ranks, so I would love to drive this No. 11 truck up on top of the building in Victory Lane!”

Utilizing his own company to adorn the hood of his No. 11 Toyota Tundra this week, Greenfield spoke about the decision to promote Greenfield Pavement Coatings.

“As a racer, you devote so much of your time trying to sell sponsorship,” he admitted. “When you finally get a meeting with the decision-maker the question always comes up “How will this help my business and what kind of results will I get?”

“There are many easy answers to that question and there are also many non-tangible benefits that are difficult to provide a quantitative answer for. Most companies aren’t going to show you their revenue information before and after sponsorship so you must rely on the feedback they give.

“I’ve often thought if I had hard data showing the increases of leads, sales closed, and revenue of a particular company before and after NASCAR sponsorship it would be so much easier to sell those sponsorships in the future

“With my paving coming, Greenfield Pavement Coatings I have the unique ability to do a case study to help sell sponsorship in the future. We have an advertising budget in place to specifically promote the paving sector of the business, I have access to all the financials, so why not put my money where my mouth is and have Greenfield Pavement Coatings on national television.

“I have the ability to record all the key data, lead increase, sales closed, and ultimately revenue increased. Who knows, I may end up wanting to keep Greenfield Pavement Coatings on the truck for future races.”

Team owner Spencer Davis says Greenfield is a welcome addition to the team.

“Clay will be the fourth driver for Spencer Davis Motorsports this season and I’m excited to have him,” offered Davis. “Between he, Bubba Wallace, Camden Murphy and myself, we are definitely collecting the notes and doing everything we can to make our team better for now and the future.

“Clay is an experienced short track racer with over 1,000 laps turned at Bristol and I think he will do a great job for us and our partners. I look forward to being in the truck next weekend at Las Vegas.”

Spencer Davis Motorsports partner INOX Supreme Lubricants will serve as a major partner for Greenfield’s 67th career Truck Series race.

INOX product range was first released in 1989 with the Original INOX MX3 Lubricant. The original MX3 product was in development stages for two years prior to release with testing and focus on creating the right product for the market.

The INOX product range continues to grow with 12 products on the market, each with their own many specialized qualities used in all different industries. All their products are tested and trialed before hitting the market to ensure the best of quality is maintained in the INOX name. INOX products are available at all major industrial, electrical, automotive, hardware, bearing and mining, marine, fishing and tackle outlets, plus many more locations.

A wholly owned Australian company Candan Industries is now exporting to over 25 countries including United States of America, Canada, France, South Africa, New Zealand, Indonesia and Malaysia.

Based on metrics set by NASCAR without practice or qualifying, Greenfield will lineup 34th for the 200-lap race.

﻿Melvin “Woody” Burns who started the year with SDM as car chief will continue in his new role as crew chief for the second consecutive NCWTS race.

Following Bristol, Spencer Davis Motorsports plans to compete at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway in the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 presented by Westgate Resorts on Fri. Sept. 24. 2021.

The UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics (200 laps | 106.6 miles) is the 18th of 22 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2021 schedule. The 40-truck field will take the green flag on Thurs., Sept. 16, 2021, shortly after 9:00 p.m. ET with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM Satellite Radio NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).