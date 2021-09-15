Ford Performance NASCAR: Ford Seeks Fourth Straight Bristol Cup Win This Weekend

FORD PERFORMANCE NASCAR: BRISTOL PLAYOFF NOTES

There are many playoff implications going into this week’s tripleheader at Bristol Motor Speedway. The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will close out its first round of the postseason on Thursday night while the NASCAR XFINITY Series determines its 12-driver playoff field on Friday. That will be followed with the annual Bristol Night Race for the Cup Series in which the field of 16 will be whittled to 12 after the checkered flag.

This Week’s Schedule:

Thursday, Sept. 16 – NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, 9 p.m. (FS1)

Friday, Sept. 17 – NASCAR XFINITY Series, 7:30 p.m. (NBCSN)

Saturday, Sept. 18 – NASCAR Cup Series, 7:30 p.m. (NBCSN)

FORD IN THE NASCAR CUP SERIES AT BMS

Ford has 40 all-time series wins at BMS.

Joey Logano won back-to-back Bristol Night Races in 2014 and 2015.

Ford comes into this weekend with a three-race series winning streak at BMS.

ROUND OF 16 NCS PLAYOFF STANDINGS (Top 12 advance after Bristol)

4-Joey Logano +40

5-Ryan Blaney +28

6-Kevin Harvick +25

9-Brad Keselowski +13

11-Aric Almirola +3

16-Michael McDowell -38

FORD IN THE NASCAR XFINITY SERIES AT BMS

Ford has 10 series wins at BMS.

Chase Briscoe won this event a year ago.

Austin Cindric is seeking his second straight regular season title.

FORD IN THE NASCAR CAMPING WORLD TRUCK SERIES AT BMS

Ford has five series wins at BMS.

Joe Ruttman won the inaugural series race in 1995.

Brad Keselowski’s lone series win came at Bristol in 2014.

ROUND OF 10 NGOTS PLAYOFF STANDINGS (Top 8 advance after Bristol)

Todd Gilliland +11

FORD HOPING TO EXTEND BRISTOL WIN STREAK TO FOUR

The last three times the NASCAR Cup Series has competed at Bristol Motor Speedway, a Ford has ended up in Victory Lane. That includes earlier this year when Joey Logano won the inaugural dirt race on the half-mile oval. Last season, Brad Keselowski won the first visit while Kevin Harvick took home the checkers in the annual Night Race to automatically advance to the Round of 12. The win was Harvick’s ninth of the season and completed a Round 1 sweep for the Blue Oval.

ANOTHER BRISTOL SWEEP?

Ford will be going for its ninth season sweep of Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend and second straight. It took two years for Ford to win its first race at the track, which began hosting NASCAR races in 1961. However, once Fireball Roberts won Ford’s first race at the speedway in 1963, it ignited what became a seven-race winning streak that included three straight wins by Fred Lorenzen and single victories for Junior Johnson, Ned Jarrett and Dick Hutcherson. Overall, four Ford drivers have posted individual season sweeps at Bristol: Lorenzen (1964), David Pearson (1968), Rusty Wallace (2000) and Kurt Busch (2003).

CINDRIC GOING FOR SECOND STRAIGHT REGULAR SEASON NXS TITLE

Austin Cindric enters Friday night’s scheduled NASCAR XFINITY Series regular-season finale at Bristol trailing AJ Allmendinger by five points. Cindric, who leads the series with five wins this season, had already clinched the regular-season title by this time last season before going on to win the overall championship at Phoenix Raceway.

FORD NASCAR CUP WINNERS AT BRISTOL

1963 – Fireball Roberts and Fred Lorenzen

1964 – Fred Lorenzen (Sweep)

1965 – Junior Johnson and Ned Jarrett

1966 – Dick Hutcherson (1)

1968 – David Pearson (Sweep)

1969 – David Pearson (2)

1970 – Donnie Allison (1)

1971 – David Pearson (1)

1988 – Bill Elliott (1)

1990 – Davey Allison (1)

1991 – Alan Kulwicki (2)

1992 – Alan Kulwicki (1

1993 – Mark Martin (2)

1994 – Rusty Wallace (2)

1996 – Rusty Wallace (2)

1997 – Dale Jarrett (2)

1998 – Mark Martin (2)

1999 – Rusty Wallace (1)

2000 – Rusty Wallace (Sweep)

2001 – Elliott Sadler (1)

2002 – Kurt Busch (1)

2003 – Kurt Busch (Sweep)

2004 – Kurt Busch (1)

2005 – Matt Kenseth (2)

2006 – Matt Kenseth (2)

2007 – Carl Edwards (2)

2008 – Carl Edwards (2)

2014 – Carl Edwards and Joey Logano

2015 – Joey Logano (2)

2018 – Kurt Busch (2)

2020 – Brad Keselowski (1) and Kevin Harvick (2)

2021 – Joey Logano (Dirt)

FORD NASCAR XFINITY WINNERS AT BRISTOL

1989 – Mark Martin (2)

1994 – Kenny Wallace (2)

1996 – Mark Martin (1)

1997 – Jeff Burton (1)

2006 – Matt Kenseth (2)

2007 – Carl Edwards (1)

2009 – David Ragan (2)

2014 – Ryan Blaney (2)

2015 – Joey Logano (1)

2020 – Chase Briscoe (2)

FORD NASCAR CAMPING WORLD TRUCK WINNERS AT BRISTOL

1995 – Joe Ruttman

2004 – Carl Edwards

2006 – Mark Martin

2014 – Brad Keselowski

2015 – Ryan Blaney