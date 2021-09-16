Event Preview: Flying Lizard Pulls Double Duty in New York and Utah

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (September 16, 2021) – After a triple podium weekend at Road America in the previous GT America doubleheader, Flying Lizard Motorsports will race this weekend at Watkins Glen International, returning with Andy Wilzoch and the No. 460 Porsche 911 GT3 R. The team will also field two entries in the Yokohama Drivers Cup at Utah Motorsport Campus, driven by Chris Bellomo and Mike Gaulke.

“We’re looking forward to getting this weekend started,” said Program Manager Darren Law. “Having our operations split between two different events on either end of the country can be difficult but both operations have a great crew on-site to ensure a smooth weekend, and we’re looking forward to celebrating the continued success of our customers this weekend as they contest for their respective wins. Andy had such a strong run last event at Road America and Watkins Glen is one of his favorite tracks. I am looking forward to seeing him at the front of the pack again this weekend.”

After his podium finish in race one and race win in race two at Road America, Andy Wilzoch will no doubt be excited to get back to racing in GT America at Watkins Glen International. Though he was poised to have a good fight for position and the final race win at Road America last month, oil on the circuit during race two caused the majority of the race to run under caution. This weekend, Wilzoch will have the opportunity to enjoy more green-flag racing, with two 45-minute races on Saturday and Sunday. Fans can follow the No. 460 Flying Lizard Porsche 911 GT3 R live with race one on Saturday, September 18, at 5:20 PM Eastern, and race two on Sunday, September 19 at 9:00 AM. Both races will stream live on YouTube.com/GTWorld.

“For our Utah event, both of our drivers are currently leading the championship in their respective classes, so we hope to maintain that momentum as we move towards the final events of the season,” concluded Law.

In the Yokohama Drivers Cup, the team will field two entries this weekend at Utah Motorsport Campus. With two rounds remaining, both Flying Lizard efforts currently lead their respective drivers’ championships. Current Platinum class points leader Chris Bellomo will race his Porsche GT3 Cup Car, and Mike Gaulke will run his Porsche Cayman GT4, currently first in the silver class. The weekend will consist of two 40-minute races, also on Saturday and Sunday, though not available to be viewed online.

About Flying Lizard Motorsports

Based out of Sonoma, California, Flying Lizard Motorsports is one of the most iconic sports car teams in motorsports, having celebrated ten driver and team championships, as well as competed internationally at the 24 Hours of Le Mans eight times.

The Lizards burst on the American Le Mans Series scene in 2004, competing in the GT class until 2012. In 2013, the team moved to the GTC class, still competing in legendary events such as the 12 Hours of Sebring and 24 Hours of Daytona. In 2014, the team expanded its program to include running two Audi R8 LMS in the TUDOR Championship, and in 2015, again expanded the program to include two Porsches in Porsche Club racing. Flying Lizard closed out the season with a dominating win at the 25 Hours of Thunderhill with Toyo Tires, a win they repeated in 2016, 2017, and 2018. The 2020 season proved the team’s most successful to date, earning four titles in the GT4 America championship. Flying Lizard Motorsports has proven to be a championship contender no matter the race series or race car. For more information, visit lizardms.com.