Team Report: Bristol Motor Speedway

Team Report

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series News and Notes

Event: UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics

Date: Thursday, September 16, 2021

Venue: Bristol Motor Speedway

Location: Bristol, Tennessee

Track Description: .533-mile

Race: 106.6 miles / 200 Laps

Rackley W.A.R.’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series History … Since entering the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) in 2021, the Centerville, Tenn.,-based organization has logged 18 starts with three drivers, Josh Berry, William Byron, and Timothy Peters, collecting one top-10 finish (Texas), with an average starting position of 19.8 and an average finishing position of 22.5.

RACKLEY W.A.R. STATISTICS

Rackley W.A.R.’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series History at the Bristol Motor Speedway … This weekend will

mark Rackley W.A.R.’s second NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at the Bristol, Tenn.,-facility. The organization

has posted a team best 30th-place finish at the track in 2021 with driver Timothy Peters on the dirt configuration. The one

previous start at the .5-mile dirt track has earned Rackley W.A.R. an average starting position of 27.0 and an average finish

of 30.0.

Bristol Motor Speedway DIRT: Rewind … Timothy Peters, driver of the No. 25 Rackley Roofing Chevrolet Silverado for Rackley W.A.R., finished in the 30th-place in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt at the Bristol Motor Speedway on Monday, March 29. Peters started in the 27th-place in the 40-truck field. NASCAR made the decision to cancel the qualifying races that were originally intended to set the field at the half-mile. After inclement weather canceled qualifying, the lineup for the event was determined by using NASCAR’s competition-based formula. At the end of Stage 1 on Lap 40 Peters was in the 30th-place. He was involved an in incident on Lap 49 which resulted in red-flag conditions. By the end of Stage 2 on Lap 90, Peters was scored in the 29th-place. He was scored as high as the 21st-place at the Bristol Motor Speedway.

Thunder Valley Veteran: Willie Allen … Rackley W.A.R. co-owner Willie Allen, who spent seven years as a driver in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS), has experience at the Bristol Motor Speedway. The 2007 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Rookie of the Year has three NASCAR Xfinity Series starts (2010, and 2011) at Thunder Valley with a career-best 11th-place finish in 2010. Allen, a Bon Aqua, Tenn.,-native, has one NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start (2007) at the Bristol Motor Speedway.

Catch the Action … The UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics at the Bristol Motor Speedway will be broadcast live onFS1 on Thursday, September 16, starting with NASCAR RaceDay: NCWTS Bristol at 8:30 p.m. (ET). It will also broadcast live at 8:30 p.m. (ET) on the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Josh Berry

No. 25 Rackley Roofing Chevrolet Silverado

The Last Great Colosseum Statistics … This week marks Josh Berry’s debut at the Bristol Motor Speedway with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

The Hendersonville, Tenn.,-native has one top-five finish and one top-10 finish at the Bristol Motor Speedway in the CARS

Late Model Stock Tour. In May 2018, as a driver for the JRM Late Model program, Berry finished in the fifth-place.

Short Track Stats: This week, at the Bristol Motor Speedway, marks Josh Berry’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

debut on a short track (less than one mile in length).

Berry is one of the most decorated short track champions in pavement Late Model competition, with victories in the prestigious Martinsville 300 (Martinsville (Va.) Speedway), Myrtle Beach 400 (Myrtle Beach (S.C.) Speedway) and Hampton Heat (Langley (Va.) Speedway) – the three crown jewels of Mid-Atlantic Late Model Stock racing. He also has championships in the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series and CARS Late Model Stock Tour. In addition, he captured his first NASCAR Xfinity Series victory at the Martinsville Speedway.

Starting Lineup: The lineup for the 200-lap event was determined by using NASCAR’s competition-based formula, which takes into account finishing positions from the previous race (weighted 25% owner and 25% driver, 17th-place Darlington Raceway), the ranking in team owner points (35%, 19th-place) and the fastest lap from the previous race (15%). Josh Berry will start at the Bristol Motor Speedway from the 17th-place on Row 9.

Pit Stall Selections … Pit Stall 33, on the backstretch.

Atop the Pit Box: Chad Kendrick … Chad Kendrick, crew chief for the No. 25 Rackley Roofing Chevrolet Silverado, has one victory (2015) with NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) driver Ryan Blaney, as well as three top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at the Bristol, Tenn.,-facility in 12 starts. Kendrick has led 84 laps as a crew chief at the Bristol Motor Speedway. In addition, he has one start as crew chief on the dirt configuration.

In the Rearview Mirror: Darlington Raceway … Josh Berry, driver of the No. 25 Rackley Roofing Chevrolet Silverado for Rackley W.A.R., finished in the 17th-place in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series In It to Win It 200 at the Darlington Raceway, located in Darlington, S.C., on Sunday, September 5. Berry started in the 20th-place in the 38-truck field, and at the end of Stage 1 on Lap 45 he was in the 11th-place. By the end of Stage 2 on Lap 90, Berry was scored in the 13th-place.

He was scored as high as the fifth-place at the Darlington Raceway.

QUOTE WORTHY

Josh Berry, driver of the No. 25 Rackley Roofing Chevrolet Silverado for Rackley W.A.R.

“We have had some good speed the last couple of races in our No. 25 Rackley Roofing Chevrolet Silverado, but we have not been able to get the results. Hopefully, we can do that Thursday night at the Bristol Motor Speedway. Bristol (Motor Speedway) is always an exciting place, and I am looking forward to racing in my home state again this season.”



