Young’s Motorsports Bristol Motor Speedway September Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway | UNOH 200

Fast Facts

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Kris Wright

Primary Partner(s): Wright Chevrolet | WrightChevy.com

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado

Crew Chief: Eddie Troconis

UNOH 200 Starting Position: 24th (Based on event formula)

2021 Driver Points Position: 30th

2021 Owner Points Position: 21st

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Lucky 13: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Rookie of the Year candidate Kris Wright will pilot the Wright Chevrolet | WrightChevy.com Chevrolet Silverado this week at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway for his 13th career start.

In addition to his 11 Truck Series races this season at Daytona, Las Vegas, Richmond, Kansas, Darlington, Charlotte, Texas, Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway, Pocono (Pa.) Raceway, Gateway and most recently at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, Wright also made his NCWTS debut last summer at the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway Road Course.

Thursday night’s UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics marks his debut in a truck at the “World’s Fastest Half-Mile.”

Welcome Back: For the 18th Truck Series race of 2021, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Wright Chevrolet and WrightChevy.com as the primary marketing partner on Wright’s No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado for the UNOH 200.

Wright Chevrolet is also a part of WrightCars.com, which has been serving the Pittsburg area’s automotive needs featuring its Buick, GMS, Hyundai, Honda, Nissan, Lotus, Genesis and Explorer Vans brands since 1927.

Wright Chevrolet offers an extensive selection of new and pre-owned inventory in Pennsylvania.

Kris Wright Truck Series Bristol Motor Speedway Stats: Thursday night’s UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics will mark Wright’s inaugural NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race in Thunder Valley.

Despite never turning a lap in a truck at Bristol, Wright does have one prior ARCA Menards Series start at the 0.533-mile track last September. Despite battling electrical issues, Wright earned crucial track time with a 15th place finish.

Kris Wright Truck Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a short track, Wright has made just one start throughout his career, occurring earlier this season at Richmond (Va.) Raceway.

Darlington (S.C.) Raceway | In It To Win It 200 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, Wright made his 12th career NCWTS start.

Starting 23rd based on the metrics set by NASCAR without practice or qualifying,

Wright’s No. 02 Sim Seats Chevrolet Silverado made steady progression throughout the race, but the rookie found himself in a Lap 67 accident in Turn 4.

Despite the damage, the team pressed forward and managed to finish the race in 28th.

Driver Intel: Road racing standout Kris Wright continues his rookie season with Young’s Motorsports with Thursday night’s UNOH 200 at the Bristol.

The former IMSA and Formula 3 driver invades the Truck Series scene this season after spending much of the 2020 season competing in the ARCA Menards Series competing for Chad Bryant Racing and GMS Racing, respectively.

Wright earned three top-10 finishes in six races, including a career-best seventh in the season finale at Kansas Speedway last October.

This season, in addition to the Truck Series, Wright has spent time competing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for Sam Hunt Racing on the road course and a string of races in ARCA for Rette Jones Racing.

Solid Pace For Young’s Motorsports: With five races remaining in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series this season, Young’s Motorsports sits a respectable 21st in the series owner standings with a handful of drivers.

In addition to Kaz Grala and Wright, NASCAR Xfinity Series winner Josh Berry, NASCAR Cup Series’ standout Daniel Suarez and USAC Triple Crown champion Chris Windom have all piloted the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet in the 17 races thus far of 2021.

In one of the most competitive Truck Series seasons on record, the team has collected one top-five, two top-10s, five top-15s and 11 top-25 efforts collectively.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Wright as crew chief of the No. 02 Wright Chevrolet | WrightChevy.com Chevrolet Silverado is longtime crew chief Eddie Troconis.

Troconis is a two-time winning crew chief in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and comes to Young’s Motorsports after tenures at ThorSport Racing, AM Racing and Sam Hunt Racing (Xfinity Series) respectively.

He will crew chief his 140th NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Thursday night. In his previous 139 races, he has two wins, 23 top-five and 46 top-10 finishes to his resume.

Touted as a gifted engineer, Troconis will make his sixth crew chief start at Bristol (concrete track) this week.

Kris Wright Pre-Race Quote:

On Bristol: “The end of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season is approaching, and I definitely want to make the best of it with everyone on the Young’s Motorsports team.

“Even though we didn’t have the finish we wanted at Darlington, our truck was fast and continues to give me confidence moving forward. I ran the ARCA race at Bristol last fall and I am hoping that experience will help a ton on Thursday night.

“If we can keep the fenders on our No. 02 Wright Chevrolet | WrightChevy.com, I’d like to contend for a top-15 finish this week and prepare for our next race together.”

No. 12 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Tate Fogleman

Primary Partner(s): Solid Rock Carriers

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado

Crew Chief: Ryan “Pickle” London

UNOH 200 Starting Position: 31st (Based on event formula)

2021 Driver Points Position: 21st

2021 Owner Points Position: 31st

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Back To Familiar Territory: In his sophomore season of Truck Series competition, Fogleman returns to Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway eyeing his second career top-10 for Young’s Motorsports.

Solid As A Rock: For the 18th Truck Series race of 2021, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back Solid Rock Carriers as the primary marketing partner on Fogleman’s No. 12 Chevrolet Silverado for the UNOH 200.

Solid Rock Carriers Inc. is a licensed and bonded freight shipping and trucking company running freight hauling business from Lagrange, North Carolina. Serving the eastern United States for over 20 years, Solid Rock Carriers provides on-time delivery and superior customer service.

Tate Fogleman Truck Series Bristol Motor Speedway Stats: Thursday night’s UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics will mark Fogleman’s second NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at the 0.533-mile concrete oval.

Last September, the Durham, N.C. native delivered a 21st place finish after starting 20th in the No. 02 Solid Rock Carriers Chevrolet Silverado.

Tate Fogleman Truck Series Short Track Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a short track, Fogleman has made four starts throughout his career carrying an improved average finishing position of 27.8.

Darlington (S.C.) Raceway | In It To Win It 200 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, Fogleman made his 43rd career NCWTS start.

Starting 24th based on the metrics set by NASCAR without practice or qualifying, Fogleman’s No. 12 Solid Rock Carriers Chevrolet quickly rocketed to inside the top-15 and began clawing his way towards the top-10 before a rear gear issue sent the team to the garage 22 laps into the race.

Fogleman and the YMS team would be credited with a disappointing 38th place finish.

To The Point(s): Entering Bristol, Fogleman sits 21st in the championship standings with 197 points earned. Fogleman stands just seven points from 20th currently occupied by Parker Kligerman.

161 points separate Fogleman from 15th in the championship standings currently held by Austin Wayne Self with five races remaining.

Young’s Motorsports’ No. 12 team maintains 31st in the NCWTS owner standings.

Did You Know?: 21-year-old Fogleman is the son of Jay Fogleman a former competitor in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and a 10-time winner in what is now known as the CARS Tour Series.

He is also a business major at High Point University and has a strong passion for fishing.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Fogleman as crew chief of the No. 12 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado is crew chief Ryan London.

He will crew chief his 42nd NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Thursday night. In his previous 41 races, he has one top-five and three top-10 finishes to his resume.

This week marks his third race as crew chief on the Bristol concrete oval.

Tate Fogleman Pre-Race Quotes:

On Bristol: “I am a man on a mission on Thursday night at Bristol Motor Speedway. We had so much speed in our truck at Darlington Raceway and unfortunately, we had a mechanical issue that hindered our opportunity at a good finish.

“After a great finish at Gateway, I felt like we were robbed at Darlington, so we have no choice but to hold our head high and forge ahead like we always do.

“I like Bristol. We were 21st last September, but we need and plan to be a lot better this week. Pickle (Ryan London, crew chief) has been working on the truck and with some luck, I really think we can contend for our second top-10 finish of the season.”

No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Spencer Boyd

Primary Partner(s): EZPOLE® Flagpoles

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado

Crew Chief: Joe Lax

UNOH 200 Starting Position: 27th (Based on event formula)

2021 Driver Points Position: 24th

2021 Owner Points Position: 34th

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Back To Familiar Territory: Fan favorite Spencer Boyd returns to Bristol Motor Speedway eyeing his first top-10 of the season for Young’s Motorsports.

No. 109: This weekend at Darlington, Boyd will make his 109th career NASCAR start. Boyd has three starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, 44 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and will make his 62nd start in Trucks when the green flag waves Thursday night.

The highlight of his NASCAR career is a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in October 2019 driving for Young’s Motorsports.

Welcome To The Team: This week at Bristol Motor Speedway, Young’s Motorsports welcomes EZPOLE® Flagpoles as the primary partner on the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado.

EZPOLE® Flagpoles is an American company that proudly and patriotically offers AMERICAN-MADE products to anyone wanting to publicly display their pride in the U.S.A.

Spencer Boyd Truck Series Bristol Motor Speedway Stats: Thursday night’s UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics will mark Boyd’s second NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at the 0.533-mile track.

Last September, the Creve Coeur, MO native delivered a 27th place finish after starting 22nd in the No. 20 Steelsafe Shelters Chevrolet Silverado.

Spencer Boyd Truck Series Short Track Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a short track, Boyd has made eight starts throughout his career carrying an average finishing position of 21.9.

Darlington (S.C.) Raceway | In It To Win It 200 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, Boyd made his 61st career NCWTS start.

Starting 26th based on the metrics set by NASCAR without practice or qualifying,

Boyd’s No. 20 Dan-O’s Seasoning Chevrolet Silverado made steady gains throughout the race, especially during Stage 3 which allowed him to contend for a top-20 finish.

Despite his best effort, Boyd took the checkered flag in 21st, a personal-best at the track dubbed “Too Tough To Tame” in three NCWTS starts.

To The Point(s): Entering Bristol, Boyd sits 24th in the championship standings.

49 points separate Boyd from 20th in the championship standings currently held by Parker Kligerman with five races remaining this season.

Young’s Motorsports’ No. 20 team also secures 34th in the NCWTS owner standings.

Chasing That W: Boyd is eyeing his second career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory for himself and Young’s Motorsports.

In 2019 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Boyd pulled an upset during the Truck Series Playoffs by winning the Sugarland Shines 250 at the 2.66-mile superspeedway edging Todd Gilliland by 0.027 seconds.

Truck Series Rundown: In five years of Truck Series competition, Boyd has 61 career Truck Series starts with one win, two top-five and two top-10 finishes and a championship best of 17th in 2019 and carries an average finish of 22.8.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Boyd as crew chief of the No. 20 EZPOLE® Flagpoles Chevrolet Silverado is veteran crew chief Joe Lax.

He will crew chief his 72nd NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Thursday night. In his previous 71 races, he has one pole and six top-10 finishes to his resume.

This weekend marks his third race as crew chief in Thunder Valley on the concrete oval.

Spencer Boyd Pre-Race Quotes:

On Bristol: “Glad to be back at a short track. Bristol night racing under those lights is just a different vibe. I hope we can continue to carry this recent positive momentum with our No. 20 EZPOLE® Flagpoles 9.11 tribute scheme Chevrolet Silverado on Thursday night.”

Race Information:

The UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics (200 laps | 106.6 miles) is the 18th of 22 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2021 schedule. The 40-truck field will take the green flag on Thurs., Sept. 16, 2021, shortly after 9:00 p.m. ET with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM Satellite Radio NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).