DGR NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Recap: Bristol

Thursday, September 16
Track: Bristol Motor Speedway, .533-mile oval
Race: 18 of 22
Event: UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics (200 laps, 106 miles)
Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Toter Ford F-150
Start: 23rd
Finish: 25th
- Deegan started the 200-lap event from the 23rd spot at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.
- Under caution on lap 23, Deegan reported her truck was feeling pretty stable while in the 20th position.
- During the lap-49 caution, the young driver reported her F-150 was tight in the center in the 17th position. She pitted for fuel, four tires and adjustments. A one-lap shootout ended Stage 1 with Deegan in 14th.
- In Stage 2, Deegan maintained a top-15 position throughout multiple cautions and a red flag period. At the Stage 2 break, the Toter driver relayed her Ford was still on the tight side in 15th. She pitted for service and returned to the racing surface.
- Another caution was displayed on lap 130 and the Toter driver reported her truck was free on entry. With 40 laps to go, Deegan pitted under caution from 20th for fuel, four tires and adjustments to help free up her F-150.
- With 28 laps to go, Deegan radioed to her crew that her truck was handling better while in the 17th position. With under 20 laps remaining in the event, the California native was 16th. Shortly thereafter with 12 laps to go, Deegan was caught up in an accident that ended her night prematurely and relegated her to a 25th-place finish.
Tanner Gray, No. 15 Ford Performance F-150
Start: 21st
Finish: 38th
- Tanner Gray was running in 19th when the caution flag waved on lap 3.
- On lap 23, Gray had a left rear tire go flat, which sent him spinning into the wall in turn two. The damage ended his night early and he was credited with 38th.
Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ford Performance F-150
Start: 35th
Finish: 29th
- Taylor Gray started his third NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race from the 35th position. He was up to 30th by lap three and 16th by lap 40.
- A caution came out on lap 49 and the team opted to pit for four tires and fuel. Stage 1 ended in a one-lap shootout and Gray finished 17th.
- The Ford Performance driver started Stage 2 in 14th and gained one position over the course of the stage and finished it in 13th.
- After pitting for tires and fuel once again, Gray restarted 14th and had made it up to 12th when the caution came out with 70 laps to go.
- On the ensuing restart, the No. 17 was stuck in the outside lane and fell to 14th. He was running there when a lapped truck spun in front of him and he had nowhere to go and made significant contact.
- The damage ended his night early and he was credited with a 29th-place finish.
Next event: Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 24 at 9 p.m. ET.