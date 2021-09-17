LUCAS OIL POWRi SOUTHWEST LIGHTNING SPRINT CAR SERIES RETURNS TO THE BARONA SPEEDWAY THIS SATURDAY NIGHT

(Lakeside, CA, September 16, 2021) After what seems like an eternity – actually it has only been one month off – the Lucas Oil Southwest Lightning Sprint Car Series returns to the Barona Speedway this Saturday night, September 18th. The race will be a wingless affair and it will be the next to last event for the series on the San Diego County quarter-mile oval in 2021.

Lakeside teenager Grant Sexton, who has led the championship point standings most of the way this year, carries an 81-point advantage over teammate David Bezio going into Saturday’s race. Braden Chiaramonte of El Cajon and Matt Sotomayor of Alpine are not only fighting for third in the standings, but also for the “Rookie of the Year” title. Chiaramonte is currently 73-points up on Sotomayor and he is only 41-points behind Bezio. San Diego racer Parker Dumas is currently in fifth.

The last three SWLS races have produced three different winners. Point leader Sexton won on June 12th. Bezio took his lone win of the year on August 7th and Sexton’s father, Brent, won the last series race on August 28th. All told, through the first nine races of the year, there have been six different winners. As is the case in points, Grant Sexton leads the series in victories as well with three. Brent Sexton has two wins and is the only other driver in the series with more than a single victory. Indio’s James Turnbull, Dalton Sexton of Lakeside, Dumas and Bezio have one win each.

After the last SWLS race at Barona on October 2nd, the series will take two months off before returning to action in the “1st Annual Lettuce Bowl” at the Imperial Valley Raceway in Imperial, California. The races will be on Saturday night December 4th and Sunday afternoon December 5th. The club will combine with the WRA Midgets for two wingless shows. The races will bring down the curtain on the 2021 SWLS season.

Joining the SWLS at Barona this Saturday will be the Modifieds, Sport Mods, Street Stocks, Sport Compacts, Pure Stocks, 360/410 Sprint Cars, Mini Dwarfs and Junior Sprints. For fans who would like to attend Saturday’s race, the gates will open at noon with racing at 5:00 p.m. Fans can bring coolers and barbecues if they wish. The track is located at 1754 Wildcat Road in Lakeside (92040). The track website is https://baronaspeedway.com/ and the office phone number is (619) 749-8115.

The Lucas Oil POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprint Car Series would like to thank the following sponsors for making the 2021 season possible. Lucas Oil, Sexton Fire Protection, RTL Traffic Control & Equipment, Victory Graphix, United Cleaning Company, BK Wing, and A.M. Ortega Construction Inc. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, please contact Brent Sexton at (619) 454-6945 or mailto:sextonfire@cox.net

For up to the minute updates on the Lucas Oil POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprint Car Series, please visit the series website at raceswls.com or the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Southwest-Lightning-Sprints-101419131399196

Lucas Oil POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprint Car Point Standings

Grant Sexton – Lakeside, CA – 1060 David Bezio – San Diego, CA – 979 Brandon Chiaramonte ® – El Cajon, CA – 938 Matt Sotomayor ® – Alpine, CA – 865 Parker Dumas – San Diego, CA – 734 Rudy Padilla – Norco, CA – 659 D.J. Dumas – El Cajon, CA – 613 Wyatt Boczanowski – San Diego, CA – 576 Peter Benker – Alpine, CA – 568 Dalton Sexton – Lakeside, CA – 530

2021 Lucas Oil POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprint Car Schedule

March 26 Mohave Valley Raceway (Winged) – James Turnbull

March 27 Mojave Valley Raceway (Winged) – Brent Sexton

April 3 Barona Speedway (Winged) – Parker Dumas

April 17 Barona Speedway (Winged) – Dalton Sexton

May 1 Barona Speedway (Winged) – Grant Sexton

May 15 Barona Speedway (Wingless) – Grant Sexton

June 12 Barona Speedway (Winged) – Grant Sexton

August 7 Barona Speedway (Winged) – David Bezio

August 21 Barona Speedway (Wingless) – Brent Sexton

September 18 Barona Speedway (Wingless)

October 2 Barona Speedway (Winged)

December 4 Imperial Valley Speedway w/WMR Midgets

December 5 Imperial Valley Speedway w/WMR Midgets