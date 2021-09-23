Rackley W.A.R. Team Report: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Team Report

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series News and Notes

Event: Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 presented by Westgate Resorts

Date: Friday, September 24, 2021

Venue: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Track Description: 1.5-mile(s)

Race: 134 laps / 201 miles

Rackley W.A.R.’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series History … Since entering the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) in 2021, the Centerville, Tenn.,-based organization has logged 19 starts with three drivers, Josh Berry, William Byron, and Timothy Peters, collecting one top-10 finish (Texas), with an average starting position of 19.7 and an average finishing position of 21.9.

Rackley W.A.R.’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series History at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway … This weekend will mark Rackley W.A.R.’s second NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at the Las Vegas, Nev.,-facility. The organization has posted a team best 16th-place finish at the track in 2021 with driver Timothy Peters. The one previous start at the 1.5-mile track has earned Rackley W.A.R. an average starting position of 19.0 and an average finish of 16.0.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway: Rewind … Timothy Peters, driver of the No. 25 Rackley Roofing Chevrolet Silverado for Rackley W.A.R., finished in the 16th-place in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Bucked Up 200 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, March 5. Peters started in the 19th-place in the 40-truck field and at the end of Stage 1 on Lap 30, he was in the 14th place. By the end of Stage 2 on Lap 60, Peters was scored in the 19th-place. Under caution on Lap 117 Peters, among the leaders, came to pit road for service. He was scored as high as the fifth-place at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Under the Neon Lights Experience … Rackley W.A.R. co-owner Willie Allen, who spent seven years as a driver in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS), has experience at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The 2007 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Rookie of the Year has one NASCAR Xfinity Series start (2010), and one NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start (2007) at the Las Vegas, Nev.,-facility.

Catch the Action … The Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 presented by Westgate Resorts at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway will be broadcast live on FS1 on Friday, September 24, starting with NASCAR RaceDay: NCWTS Las Vegas at 8:00 p.m. (ET). It will also broadcast live at 8:30 p.m. (ET) on the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

In the Rearview Mirror: Bristol Motor Speedway … Josh Berry, driver of the No. 25 Rackley Roofing Chevrolet Silverado for Rackley W.A.R., finished in the 11th-place in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics at the Bristol Motor Speedway, located in Bristol, Tenn., on Thursday, September 16. Berry started in the 17thplace in the 40-truck field, and at the end of Stage 1 on Lap 55 he was in the 20th-place. By the end of Stage 2 on Lap 110, Berry was scored in the 18th-place. He was scored as high as the 11th-place at the Bristol Motor Speedway.

Brett Moffitt

No. 25 Rackley Roofing Chevrolet Silverado

Sin City … This weekend marks Brett Moffitt’s eighth Las Vegas Motor Speedway appearance with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. The Grimes, Iowa,-native has two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes, with 71 laps led at the track. In 2020 Moffitt collected the pole award. In addition, Moffitt has posted three NASCAR Xfinity Series starts (2020, 2021), and one NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) start at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

In 2015 Moffit made his track debut at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series. Speedway Stats: Brett Moffitt has 49 combined NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts on speedways (tracks 1 to 2-miles in length). He has six wins (Atlanta, Chicago, Homestead, Kansas, and Phoenix), 20 top-five finishes, and 30 top10 finishes collecting an average finish of 9.5.

Starting Lineup: The lineup for the 134-lap event was determined by using NASCAR’s competition-based formula, which takes into account finishing positions from the previous race (weighted 25% owner, 11th-place Bristol, and 25% driver, 41st place), the ranking in team owner points (35%, 18th-place) and the fastest lap from the previous race (15%). Brett Moffitt will start at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway from the 22nd-place on Row 11.

Pit Stall Selections … Pit Stall 19, towards Turn 1

Atop the Pit Box: Chad Kendrick … Chad Kendrick, crew chief for the No. 25 Rackley Roofing Chevrolet Silverado, has two top-five finishes and four top-ten finishes in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in 16 starts. As a crew chief, Kendrick has led 92 laps at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

QUOTE WORTHY

Brett Moffitt, driver of the No. 25 Rackley Roofing Chevrolet Silverado for Rackley W.A.R.

“I am thankful and excited for the opportunity to behind-the-wheel of the No. 25 Rackley Roofing Chevrolet Silverado for

Rackley W.A.R. Las Vegas Motor Speedway is a track that I enjoy racing at, and always look forward to going to.”

BRETT MOFFITT LAS VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY PERFORMANCE PROFILE

Date Event Start Finish Laps Status Led

Friday, March 2, 2018 Stratosphere 200 6 3 134/134 Running 27

Friday, Sept. 14, 2018 World of Westgate 200 9 11 144/144 Running 18

Friday, March 1, 2019 Strat 200 2 2 134/134 Running 0

Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 World of Westgate 200 4 7 134/134 Running 12

Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 Strat 200 10 16 134/134 Running 0

Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 World of Westgate 200 1 15 134/134 Running 1

Friday, March 5, 2021 Bucked Up 200 17 11 134/134 Running 13

BRETT MOFFITT STATISTICS

