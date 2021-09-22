Top 7 Cheapest Cars With All-Wheel Drive

Chances are if you’re in the market for a new car, you want it to be affordable. What’s more important than affordability is ensuring that your new vehicle will last as long as possible. Suppose you have plans to use your car for years to come. In different terrains, then the all-wheel drive should be one of the features on your list. All-wheel drive not only improves traction and performance but also helps with fuel efficiency. Here are 7 of the cheapest cars with all-wheel drive!

2021 Subaru Impreza Sedan

The 2021 Subaru Impreza Sedan is a compact four-door sedan with all-wheel drive and an impressive price tag of just under $20k! This car will get you from point A to B in comfort while also providing excellent gas mileage. The base model starts with a powerful 182 horsepower engine and CVT transmission; with its efficient features, you can easily save money on gas! The base model also comes with a rearview camera which is great for safety in low visibility conditions.

If you’re looking to get your hands on one of these vehicles soon, they are available at select dealerships near you but be quick because the 2021 Subaru Impreza Sedan is expected to sell out fast!

2021 Chevrolet Trax AWD

The 2021 Chevrolet Trax is a compact SUV with all-wheel drive and a base price of just under $23k; this car dealer recommends the AWD option because it provides you with excellent gas mileage for its size. The base model comes equipped with an impressive turbocharged engine that gives this vehicle plenty of power to pick up speed. It also comes with convenient features like a rearview camera, heated front seats, Bluetooth capabilities, and more!

If you are looking for this vehicle soon, make sure to visit one of the trusted Chevrolet Trax dealership locations near you because these vehicles will be selling out quickly!

2021 Hyundai Kona SE

The 2021 Hyundai Kona SE is a compact SUV with all-wheel drive. If looking for a cheap, fuel-efficient all-wheel-drive vehicle, you should get this model. The base model starts with an impressive 147 horsepower engine and six-speed automatic transmission, which provides good gas mileage for its size! This car comes with features more often found on luxury vehicles, including heated front seats, rearview camera, push-button start, and Bluetooth capabilities.

If you are looking to get your hands on this vehicle soon, make sure to visit one of their trusted Hyundai Kona SE dealership locations near you because these vehicles will be flying off the lot quickly.

2021 Ford Fiesta SE

Looking for a cheap all-wheel drive vehicle? The 2021 Ford Fiesta is an excellent choice. It has four doors and comes equipped with a rearview camera, making getting around town easy in low visibility conditions. Most car enthusiasts recommend the SE option because it starts with a powerful turbocharged engine that provides good gas mileage. It also comes with convenient features like heated front seats, rearview camera, Bluetooth capabilities, and more!

If you are looking to get your hands on this vehicle soon, visit one of the trusted Ford Fiesta dealership locations near you to get one of these vehicles because they are selling out fast!

2021 Kia Soul

The 2021 Kia Soul is a compact SUV with all-wheel drive and an impressive base price of just under $19k! This car is an excellent choice for those looking to get their hands on an all-wheel-drive vehicle that has good gas mileage and comes equipped with features like heated front seats, rearview camera, push-button start, Bluetooth capabilities, and more!

Most Kia Soul drivers recommend the Base model because it starts with a powerful 164 horsepower engine and six-speed automatic transmission, which provides a smooth, comfortable ride. If you are looking to get your hands on one of these vehicles soon, make sure to visit a Kia Soul dealership near you to get the latest offers on this vehicle.

2021 Subaru Crosstrek

The 2021 Subaru Crosstrek is an all-wheel drive and has a base price of just under $22. This car comes equipped with features more often found on luxury vehicles, including heated front seats, Bluetooth capabilities, and more. Most car enthusiasts recommend the base model because it has a powerful 148 horsepower engine and six-speed automatic transmission, which provides good gas mileage for its size!

Ensure to visit one of the trusted Subaru Crosstrek dealership locations near you since these vehicles are selling quickly. Also, get the latest deals on this vehicle!

2020 Subaru Legacy

Image source: https://pixabay.com/photos/traffic-road-vehicle-car-subaru-4810193/

The 2020 Subaru Legacy is a midsize family car with an all-wheel drive and a base price of just under $25k! This vehicle comes with features that are more often found on luxury vehicles and has a powerful 182 horsepower engine and CVT transmission, which provides good gas mileage for its size!

Most car enthusiasts recommend the base model because it has a smooth, comfortable ride. For someone who wants a taste of an AWD vehicle, the 2020 Subaru Legacy is an excellent choice.

There are several all-wheel-drive vehicles in the market, each with its unique features. If you are looking for a quality AWD vehicle, visit your local dealership to get the latest deals on these vehicles!