What Happens If You Miss Traffic Court In Missouri?

Like any other state, Missouri traffic law contains simple premises but can be complicated, timely, and costly when transgressed. Missing a traffic court has various consequences, and the heaviness of your penalty will also depend on the seriousness of the road rule you violated.

If you have an ongoing trial regarding an issued traffic ticket and are lost with how things go in the courtroom or just confused with the lengthy processing, you can seek help at missouritraffictickets.com. They assist individuals in resolving traffic charges in innovative, distinct, and better methods. With the help of their competent attorneys, sorting out a traffic case has never been easier.

If you happen to miss a traffic court in Missouri, however, here are some of the possibilities you might encounter.

Your failure to appear might be a basis for Trial in Absence.

If you fail to appear in court without prepaying, the judge will conduct the trial in your place. He will usually ask the officer what happened, whether there were any unique circumstances, and whether you were helpful. If the judge believes there is sufficient evidence to convict you, he will do so in your absence. The authorities will then mail the fine and any court expenses to the address given on your notice.

Trial in absence can be pretty risky, especially among violators with serious offenses. The penalty can be pretty heavy and costly. If proven otherwise, and the judge decides it is not strong enough evidence for you to get convicted, this will be prevented, and you will be given a much lesser punishment.

Failure to appear can also lead to License Suspension.

If you fail to appear before a judge and are found guilty in your absence, you must pay your court fees and fines within 30 days of your conviction. If you do not comply, the court will suspend your driving privileges in Missouri. The penalties and fees will be mailed to the address indicated on your ticket.

Finding a good lawyer is vital in this case. Nothing is more hassle than commuting, and being deprived of your driving privileges is like taking a big part of your daily routine and making it dysfunctional. To avoid this, a competent lawyer that can justify your case despite your absence is vital.

Severe consequences for severe cases like Felony

Failure to appear in court will result to a more serious traffic offense, you must turn yourself into local police authorities and complete your ordered prison time. However, you must contact an experienced traffic attorney for assistance.

In addition, if there was legitimate cause for not attending the original court hearing, your lawyer might be able to submit a Motion to Withdraw the Bench Warrant or Failure to Appear Warrant. If that is not a possibility, your attorney will be able to defend you at a bond hearing after you turn yourself in for the arrest warrant, explaining to the court why you failed to appear.

The entire process of traffic violation settlement can be pretty lengthy. The consequences can be unexpectedly serious. So if you’re someone or know someone currently facing a traffic case trial, this is the sign for you or them to contact a great traffic attorney that will represent and help them with all the necessary processes and be with them at every step of the trial.