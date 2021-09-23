Must-Have Camping Mods | Dodge RAM

AmericanTrucks Announces New Episode of “The Haul”

PAOLI, Pa. (September 22nd, 2021) – Parts authority, AmericanTrucks (AT) outlines must-have camping mods in their latest episode of its “The Haul” YouTube series. In this video, host Adam Maqboul equips AT’s 2014 RAM and 2019 RAM with a selection of parts designed to make outdoor adventures “a lot more enjoyable and easier to manage.” The suggested mods, as well as others like it, are available for all model years on AT’s website.

“These mods are here to help you make your camping trip a lot more enjoyable and easier to manage.” – Adam Maqboul

Adam begins with the Barricade bull bar and 20-inch LED light bar to protect the front end and provide extra visibility on the campground. Weathertech mud flaps feature a no-drill install and help to keep paint safe from scratches, dents, and other chips. Adam then outlines the convenience of having a portable air compressor before moving on to a couple of practical storage mods to take care of all that extra camping gear. The episode wraps up with the star of the show, a full-size truck bed tent from Rightline Gear.

AT’s new episode of “The Haul” prepares Dodge Ram owners for their next camping trip covering everything from protection and storage options to a full-size truck bed tent and air mattress. AT’s viewers are invited to subscribe to their YouTube channel to stay up to date on product reviews, lifestyle content, customer builds, and more.

View it here: https://www.americantrucks.com/thehaul-ram-september-2021.html

