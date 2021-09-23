WIGHT MOTORSPORTS SUPERSIZES FOR DELAWARE

(September 22, 2021) As Fall arrives, Wight Motorsports Inc (WMI) is not slowing down at all. They’ll be going full speed for the final three races of the 2021 NASCAR Pinty’s Series scheduled for this weekend at Delaware Speedway near London, Ontario. Here’s how it looks by the numbers, three races, four cars, five drivers.

In addition to the usual fleet of cars with Donald Theetge, Mark Dilley and TJ Rinomato participating in each of the three events, the #19 car returns to action with Brandon Watson at the wheel on Friday to kick off the weekend.

Watson had an impressive showing in his first start at Flamboro Speedway collecting a sixth-place finish. Theetge also recorded a top ten finish at Flamboro, his first race of the season.

Completing the lineup, after a lot of discussions of when would be the right time, racing veteran Glenn Styres will make his Pinty’s Series debut Sunday in the #19 car.

Weekend Race Event Previews:

September 24th

Canadian Tire 125

Race eight of ten in 2021

This is the seventh NASCAR Pinty’s Series race at Delaware

September 26th

Qwick Wick 125

Race nine of ten in 2021

This will be the eighth NASCAR Pinty’s Series race at Delaware

September 26th

Pinty’s Fall Brawl

Race ten of ten in 2021

This will be the ninth NASCAR Pinty’s Series race at Delaware

The Track:

1/2-mile paved oval

Best finish:

Theetge 18th in 2017, Watson, first event, Dilley 7th in 2012, Rinomato, first event, Styres, first event

Quotes-David Wight, WMI Principal

“First off, huge credit to the WMI team for working so hard to pull this together. With the second Flamboro race postponed, that meant Brandon would race Friday in the make-up event. He did a super job at Flamboro. And then we’ll have Glenn in the #19 car Sunday which we’d planned for some time, so it’s been a lot of hard work to make this happen”.

“I’m excited to see how Donald will perform this weekend, he’s shown a lot of speed and that he’s capable of winning. Mark (Dilley) started on pole at Delaware before and has had a lot of success. TJ has also shown some real progress this season. I’m excited about our chances”

TV & Live Streaming

The races will be streamed live on TSN.ca and the TSN app in Canada and through Trackpass on NBC Sports Gold in the US. The Canadian Tire 125 begins at 9PM Friday September24th. The Qwick Wick 125 will start Sunday at 3:55PM and the Pinty’s Fall Brawl will begin at approximately 5:20 PM ET.

Each race will also be televised on TSN and RDS2. Check local listings for dates and times.

The 2021 NASCAR Pinty’s Series will consist of ten total races in Ontario and Quebec with a mixture of oval tracks, road and street courses.

