Rounded by Concealment Express Unveiled with Spencer Boyd at Talladega

Mooresville, NC (September 23, 2021) – Concealment Express, known for their 100% made in the USA holsters, announced their new brand today, Rounded, with the unveiling of Spencer Boyd’s Talladega Truck. The company has expanded their product offering including an apparel line which can be found at RoundedGear.com.

Concealment Express employees have always prided themselves on making the best holsters in the industry, all designed and manufactured right here in the USA. With their new name and expanding pipeline of new products, Rounded will continue to focus on the speed in which they can deliver online orders, hence the desire to announce the new brand with 2019 Talladega Truck Series Race Winner, Spencer Boyd.

“I love the energy of this company,” remarked Boyd on working with the Rounded team. “They are an extremely hard-working group of very smart people that I am proud to represent. I’m honored they have chosen me and Young’s Motorsports to help launch this brand. Then to do it at Talladega is even more special. We’ll bring them a bullet of a truck to the track and we’ll get her unholstered coming to the checkered flag.”

The Rounded logo will also appear as an associate sponsor this weekend at the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Ben Jimenez of Rounded had a chance to sit down recently with Boyd at the Young’s Motorsports race shop, “Spencer is certainly knowledgeable about racing but I didn’t realize how much he knew about firearms. It sounds like range days are a good stress relief for him in addition to his hunting trips and what he does with Veterans. We focus a lot on performance in our industry so it was great to talk about those similarities as well. The entire interview will be released at a later date where I asked him if he would model a pair of our yoga pants, so you’ll have check to that out to find out the answer.”

Concealment Express first appeared at Kansas Speedway last year and has been on the No. 20 truck multiple times this year. The Rounded team and Spencer are also working on bringing a show truck to a Charlotte-area Academy Sports and Outdoors store in the coming months. In addition to their online store, Rounded products are sold at Academy stores nationwide as well as thousands of local sporting goods stores.

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoff Race at Talladega is on Saturday, October 2. Tune in to FS1 at 1:00pm ET or listen to the Motor Racing Network or Sirius XM Radio Channel 90.